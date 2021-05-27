Widespread moderate and high heat risk Sunday through Wednesday
May 27, 2021 – Dry weather with temperatures near or above average through the week. Hot conditions will develop early next week. Other than a few thin high clouds entering northwest California ahead of the next trough, skies are clear across interior NorCal early this morning. Surface pressure gradient has begun to trend onshore, and local cooling from an increased Delta Breeze has spread inland to around the Sacramento area and across the northern San Joaquin Valley. Current temperatures range from the 30s in the colder mountain valleys, to the 50s in the Delta Breeze influenced areas of the Central Valley (mild 60s to lower 70s elsewhere in the valley).yubanet.com