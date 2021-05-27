Album review: Our Hollow, Our Home – Burn In The Flood

The coven summons a formidable frost. One could view the past year as lost time, as a bleak era where live music was few and very far between. But the flipside of that perspective is a time of opportunity, specifically for a band to hone their craft in a songwriting and studio capacity, and that was precisely the road taken by one of Switzerland’s hottest new metal acts Burning Witches. Already three albums deep into a career that has only spanned about 6 years and riding high off the strong success of their 2020 LP “Dance With The Devil,” in spite of the pandemic curtailing the possibility of promotion via touring, this order of dark conjurers have taken the occasion to continuing channeling the spirit of heavy metal’s classic elite with their own unique twist. Thus the fourth chapter of this ongoing tale of black magic dubbed “The Witch Of The North” has come in just over a year, bringing some new twists to go with the familiar territory of crushing riffs and banshee wails.