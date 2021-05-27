Album review: Our Hollow, Our Home – Burn In The Flood
The British metalcore scene is in a fine state in 2021. With Bring Me The Horizon cracking the mainstream, Architects at Number One, and bands like While She Sleeps and Bury Tomorrow continuing to scale things up, a clear path has been forged for newer metal acts to follow. Our Hollow, Our Home are one such band who’ve been bubbling away in the background in recent years, with 2018 LP In Moment / / In Memory arriving to great acclaim. It was a good record, no doubt, but Burn In The Flood, is an even stronger statement of intent.www.kerrang.com