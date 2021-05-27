Kellin Quinn and Ryan Key join forces with kids’ author in new band, The First Rock Band On Mars

The CEO, the new band featuring Sevendust bassist Vinnie Hornsby, have debuted their first single and video, “Redemption.”. Musically speaking, the song is quite similar to Sevendust; similar style of riffing, similar style of background vocals, similar overall vibe and heaviness ratio. I’m hard-pressed to come up with any element of it that’s drastically different from Sevendust other than the voice (which is obviously important). Curiously, despite the band’s prominent plugs of Hornsby’s membership, he doesn’t get a whole lot of face time in the video, disappointing because his facial expressions are always an entertaining part of the Sevendust live experience.