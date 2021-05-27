Kellin Quinn and Ryan Key join forces with kids’ author in new band, The First Rock Band On Mars
In a bid to offer parents music options for their kids other than Baby Shark, Ryan Key and actual punk dad Kellin Quinn have a new band, just for tots. The Sleeping With Sirens and Yellowcard frontmen have teamed up with Maryland Beach Rock's Howi Spangler and children's author James DiNanno to form The First Rock Band On Mars, named in honour of James' book The First Rock Star On Mars. In time for Father's Day, they'll be releasing their self-titled debut album on June 11. The aim is to have something both parent and kid can dig, without feeling like you're in Wheels On The Bus Hell.