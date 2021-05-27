newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kellin Quinn and Ryan Key join forces with kids’ author in new band, The First Rock Band On Mars

By Words: Nick Ruskell
Kerrang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a bid to offer parents music options for their kids other than Baby Shark, Ryan Key and actual punk dad Kellin Quinn have a new band, just for tots. The Sleeping With Sirens and Yellowcard frontmen have teamed up with Maryland Beach Rock’s Howi Spangler and children’s author James DiNanno to form The First Rock Band On Mars, named in honour of James’ book The First Rock Star On Mars. In time for Father’s Day, they’ll be releasing their self-titled debut album on June 11. The aim is to have something both parent and kid can dig, without feeling like you’re in Wheels On The Bus Hell.

www.kerrang.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Key
Person
Kid Rock
Person
James
Person
Kellin Quinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Rock#Rock Music#Yellowcard#Kids#Maryland Beach Rock#Song#Parents Music#Love#Star#Book#Adventure#Father#Festival#Tots#Toddler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicKerrang

Machine Gun Kelly teams up with Kellin Quinn for love race video

Last month, Machine Gun Kelly surprise-released a new song, love race. Like last year’s Tickets To My Downfall album, it mainlined 2001-era pop-punk and had blink-182​’s Travis Barker on drums. It also featured Sleeping With Sirens frontman Kellin Quinn. Now Kels has dropped the video. Set in an emo summer...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Teen Pop Rock Band Hello Sister drops new EP ‘Three ByThree’

Teen pop-rock band Hello Sister has released their first-ever EP, entitled Three By Three which dropped on May 14, 2021. The band, made up of singer-songwriters and siblings Grace, Gabriella, and Scarlett Mason, felt the title fit perfectly, as the EP contains three songs by the three girls. The trio will also announce summer tour dates shortly on their social media. Additionally, the band auditioned for the judges on Season 16 of America’s Got Talent. Episodes will start airing June 1. “It was a great experience, but we can’t spoil anything just yet,” the girls said.
Musicwccq.com

Watch the new video with Carrie Underwood and rock band Needtobreath!

Rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have released their brand new single “I Wanna Remember” featuring Carrie Underwood. She also appears alongside the band in the track’s official music video, which exclusively world premiered yesterday (Thursday, May 20th) on CMT, MTV, and ViacomCBS’ Times Square Billboard. The song is available to stream and download now.
Detroit, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

KISS Tribute Band to Rock Gilmore Car Museum

You can rock and roll all night and kick off the Summer concert season at Gilmore Car Museum with the KISS tribute band Strutter. Don't worry if you can't make it to the End of the Road tour to see Paul Stanly, Gene Simmons and KISS in concert, all roads lead to the Gilmore Car Museum as Hickory Corners becomes Detroit Rock City for one night only on Saturday, June 5 when they kick off the outdoor summer concert season with Strutter, the country's premier KISS tribute band.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens looks back on his friendship with MGK, and ahead to new music

Audacy's Kevan Kenney had the pleasure of speaking with Sleeping With Sirens singer Kellin Quinn this week on Twitch, getting some details about his collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on MGK's single "love race," his involvement in a brand new "Battle of the Bands" television competition series, and -- most importantly for Sirens fans -- new music arriving in June with potential tour dates to follow.
Rock MusicPunknews.org

Hunter Martinez (Decent Criminal, Dwarves) Talks Human Issue, His New Death Rock Band

Hunter Martinez, drummer for Decent Criminal and frequent Dwarves collaborator, has started a new project. The project is called Human Issue and it features Hunter and a revolving cast of compatriots. Influenced by 80s hardcore and deathrock, resulting in a sound that is dark and savage. Martinez created the tracks up by doing rough drum demos, and then building the song up with his long list of collaborators- and what a list!
Musicfuncheap.com

“black midi” U.K. Rock Band (The UC Theater)

Black midi, Britain’s most exciting and challenging young rock band, will be performing at The UC Theatre on April 19, 2022!. This tour follows the upcoming release of the second studio album, Cavalcade. The meaning of the word cavalcade is a procession of people, such as a royal parade, and black midi picture their new album as a line of larger than life figures strolling seductively past them!
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Sevendust Bassist’s New Band, The CEO, Debuts First Single, “Redemption”

The CEO, the new band featuring Sevendust bassist Vinnie Hornsby, have debuted their first single and video, “Redemption.”. Musically speaking, the song is quite similar to Sevendust; similar style of riffing, similar style of background vocals, similar overall vibe and heaviness ratio. I’m hard-pressed to come up with any element of it that’s drastically different from Sevendust other than the voice (which is obviously important). Curiously, despite the band’s prominent plugs of Hornsby’s membership, he doesn’t get a whole lot of face time in the video, disappointing because his facial expressions are always an entertaining part of the Sevendust live experience.
MusicMovieMaker

Do Kids Still Want to Be in Rock Bands? Absolutely, Say Coast Directors

When directors Jessica Hester and Derek Schweickart started interviewing small-town California teens for their new movie Coast, they were pleasantly surprised to find that kids still want to rock — and even like old music, if you consider the post punk of the late ‘7os and college rock of the ’80s to be “old.”
Rindge, NHledgertranscript.com

Classic rock cover band Sheepdip set for a summer tour

It’s Wednesday night and the music coming out of the Spillmore is at first faint as you carefully navigate the bumpy dirt road next to Pool Pond in Rindge. The tunes pouring out of the cabin are familiar, but making out the particular song and lyrics isn’t clear until the doors open to reveal the full magnitude of that night’s rehearsal, allowing the classic rock sounds to wash over you like a blast from the past.
Musicthe360mag.com

Kellin Quinn × Ryan Key Unveil Family-Friendly Rock Group

KELLIN QUINN, RYAN KEY, HOWI SPANGLER AND JAMES DINANNO UNVEIL NEW FAMILY-FRIENDLY ROCK GROUP, THE FIRST ROCK BAND ON MARS. Multi-platinum selling rockers Kellin Quinn (lead vocalist of Sleeping With Sirens), Ryan Key (formerly the lead vocalist of Yellowcard), Howi Spangler (lead vocalist of Ballyhoo!) and James DiNanno (formerly of Silhouette Rising) announced their new kid-friendly, pop-punk band The First Rock Band on Mars, along with news of an accompanying album of the same name, set for release on June 11.
Musicguitar.com

“The enthusiasm of our playing is genuine”: Dry Cleaning on the energy behind 2021’s most interesting new rock band

Have you ever found yourself outpaced in a conversation, adrift like a sitcom character in a moment of high-cringe, the punchline always on the tip of someone else’s tongue? The same feeling wells up time and again as Dry Cleaning’s first album New Long Leg moves through the gears, with Florence Shaw’s droll spoken word bound to her bandmates’ knotty post-punk riffage in a spiral of one-upmanship.
MusicGeekTyrant

Hard Rock Band Alter Bridge are Releasing a Horror Graphic Novel This Fall

Alter Bridge is one of my favorite bands known in the hard rock and metal scenes with an amazing line up of Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Scott Phillips, and Brian Marshall. Apparently, the band has teamed up with Z2 Comics to come out with a horror graphic novel called Alter Bridge: Tour of Horrors. The comic will be written by Emily Ryan Lerner, illustrated by Annapaola Martello (Captain Marvel), with contributions by Clay McLeod Chapman (Venom), Nelson Blake II (Spider-Man), Lalit Kumar Sharma (Daredevil), Beni R. Lobel (Blacklist), and Carlos Olivares. There will be four stories in the graphic novel and it’s going to be very interesting to see what happens.
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Dispatch Release Eighth Studio Album 'Break Our Fall'

Celebrated roots rock band Dispatch have released their highly anticipated 8th studio album, Break Our Fall, on Bomber Records/AWAL Recordings. PRESS HERE to listen. Founding member Chadwick Stokes recently stopped by Mass Audubon's Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary to film a socially distant session with WGBH / Front Row Live. PRESS HERE to watch! Dispatch will be taking the songs from Break Our Fall on the road later this year and a big tour announcement is coming next week. Stay tuned for more information!
MusicNarcity

How A Canadian Rock Band Made Music Despite Being Apart

Arkells' lead singer Max Kerman tells Narcity about how the band got together. Max Kerman, lead singer of the Arkells, sat down for Narcity's qNa series to talk about making music, adapting to creative challenges and the band's latest music video. According to Kerman, the band formed after some chance...