Should you buy the Galaxy Buds Pro, or another pair of Samsung wireless earbuds?

Folks on the Apple side of the fence can pick up the AirPods if they want a tightly integrated audio experience, but the closest we've got on Android is Samsung's Galaxy Buds lineup. If you have a Samsung phone, these true wireless earbuds work like a dream, and they're still pretty good on non-Samsung phones with the Galaxy Wearables app. Samsung even offers bonus cash when buying a new phone to make accessories like earbuds cheaper... if you can decide which ones to buy. Samsung has launched new Galaxy Buds at every opportunity in the last few years, and they're all still on sale. So, which ones should you get?