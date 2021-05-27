Souhan; Wild The Better Team the Last 4 Periods [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are set to play at Vegas tonight in Game 7 of their first round playoff series at 8 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 7:45. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says when Zach Parise was made active for Game 4 the Wild got a bit of an energy jolt they hadn't had earlier in the series. Souhan says "it is clear that Parise should have been playing all along". The Wild were the better team in Games 5 and 6 and Souhan says Parise's energy was a big part of that. He says it is possible that Parise could carve out a role for himself to stay on the team next season. Parise has 4 years remaining on his contract but the two sides appeared to be heading to a point where Parise would need to be moved because of the amount of healthy scratches he had had including Games 1-3 in this series.