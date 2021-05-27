Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Souhan; Wild The Better Team the Last 4 Periods [PODCAST]

By Jay Caldwell
Posted by 
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota Wild stayed alive in their first round NHL playoff series with a 3-0 win over Vegas in Game 6 Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 Friday night at 8 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 7:45. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild have been the better team in this series the last 4 periods going back to Game 5. Souhan says this series has gone back and forth with games 1 and 2 being fairly even. Vegas dominated games 3 and 4 and the Wild have fought back in this series by playing better in Games 5 and 6. Jim says Zach Parise has played a significant role in Minnesota's resurgence. Listen below.

1390granitecitysports.com
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
126
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Glen Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Playoff Series#Team Sports#Team Player#Better Team#The Minnesota Wild#Wjon#Timberwolves#The Wolves Lynx#Nba#Vikings#Vegas#Twins#Today#Veteran Player#Baltimore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
News Break
NHL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Souhan; Someone Other Than A-Rod Could Buy the Wolves [PODCAST]

The exclusive negotiation timeline expired for the Alex Rodriguez led group to buy the Timberwolves. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says a group led by former NBA player Arron Afflalo could try and fill the void. Souhan says he doesn't have detailed knowledge of the negotiations involving Afflalo and Wolves owner Glen Taylor but says Afflalo could possibly buy the team. Souhan says it is still possible that the Alex Rodriguez group ends up buying the Wolves.
MLBPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Souhan; Twins Just Aren’t Good Right Now [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 13-8 to the White Sox in Chicago Wednesday night to fall to 12-22 on the season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins pitching just isn't good whether it be starting pitchers not going deep into games or relief pitchers not holding leads or just giving up runs. Jim says there have been some bright spots in the lineup with performances from Byron Buxton, Nelson Cruz, Josh Donaldson and the emergence of Jorge Polanco and Mitch Garver. Souhan says they just aren't getting enough from Miguel Sano and Max Kepler and that just isn't something they can afford to have happen right now.
NBAPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Doesn’t Trust New T-Wolves/Lynx Buyer [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves are all but sold from Glen Taylor to the combination of former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says the NBA doesn't want the Timberwolves to leave the Twin Cities but he just doesn't trust A-Rod. He says even if Glen Taylor got a commitment from the Lore/Rodriguez group there is no guarantee over time the team doesn't move. Souhan did say many people thought San Antonio businessman Red McCombs was going to move the Vikings but that never happened so the Wolves/Lynx moving may also not happen. Jim says even the the Wolves are part of the money making NBA the Lynx have proven to be the better of the two franchises.
NHLPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Souhan; Fleury Tough to Crack for Wild [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild lost 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night in Game 2 of their best of 7 NHL first round playoff series. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been the best player in this series so far. Jim says Fleury has made some fantastic saves and the only 2 goals he allowed so far in the series were goals that were tough chances for him. He was screened on Matt Dumba's goal last night and the Joel Erickson-Ek goal was a deflection. Souhan says the Wild have played well in this series and are still in good shape tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 in St. Paul Thursday night at 8:30, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.
NBAPosted by
WJON

Souhan; T-Wolves Winning While Others are Tanking [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves rolled to a 128-96 win over the Orlando Magic in Orlando Sunday night to improve to 21-47 this season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wolves, unlike many other teams with a similar win/loss record, are trying to win and gain some momentum for the 2021-2022 season. Jim says the Wolves' roster and talent is just too much for what Orlando is throwing out there right now. Souhan says it's good to see Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell playing well together but little else about blowout games like last night's say much about this team.
BaseballPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Souhan; Twins Problems Aren’t a Simple Fix [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 16-4 at home to the Chicago White Sox Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins have so many problems right now that there isn't a simple fix. Jim says injuries, bad starting and relief pitching, struggles from Miguel Sano, Max Kepler, Kenta Maeda and J.A. Happ are just some of the problems. Jim says the Twins just don't have a strong lineup right now due to injuries and struggles from key players that they can outscored teams. He says they need quality starting pitchers which they aren't getting consistently.
NHLPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Wild Get Playoffs Started Well [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild topped Vegas 1-0 in overtime Sunday to take a 1 game to none series lead. Star Tribune sports columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild are equipped to score and the 1-0 result Sunday isn't necessarily an indication of how this series will go. Souhan says Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made some spectacular saves on same great scoring changes for the Wild. He says Cam Talbot was solid in net for the Wild. Jim says rookie Kirill Kaprizov played well in his first career NHL playoff game and probably should have had a goal.
MLBPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Souhan; Twins Turnaround Could Still Happen [PODCAST]

The Twins are 14-27 entering play today after a 2-1 loss to the White Sox at Target Field Wednesday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says even though the Twins have dug themselves a deep hole here in May there is hope on the horizon. He says Alex Kirilloff is on a rehab assignment and could be back with the team soon and Byron Buxton may only be a few weeks away from returning from injury. Miguel Sano showed signs on Tuesday of coming out of his season long slump with a 3-home run game. Jim says it won't be easy for the Twins to get back in the race but it still could happen. If it doesn't he expects the Twins to trade some players at the trade deadline.
NHLWinona Daily News

Souhan: What took the Wild so long to play Parise? Surely not his age.

Zach Parise took the ice late Monday night for what could have been his last game with the Minnesota Wild, scored a goal that will buy him at least one more appearance at the Xcel Energy Center, then celebrated with a scream. “Yeah, there was a lot of emotion behind...
MLBPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Souhan; Nelson Cruz Still Hoping to Avoid IL Stint [PODCAST]

The Twins posted their first extra inning win of the season Sunday 8-5 in 10 innings at Cleveland after coughing up a 5-4 lead in the 9th inning. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says despite Nelson Cruz missing all 3 games at Cleveland this week they are hoping he can return as early as tonight against Baltimore. Souhan says they have too many guys on the injured list which could be contributing to their decision to hesitate putting Cruz on the IL with a wrist injury. He was hit by pitch in the first game of the double header at Anaheim last Thursday.
MLBPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Souhan; Twins are Starting to Look Like Themselves [PODCAST]

The Twins downed the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Tuesday night to earn their 3rd straight win and 4th win in their last 5. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins are winning lately the way he anticipated they would win with solid starting pitching, consistency from the bullpen and enough hitting. He does acknowledge that production from their lineup is coming from people he didn't expect to see this season in the season like Trevor Larnach and Rob Refsynder. Jim expects Nelson Cruz to return to the lineup either today or more likely on Friday against Kansas City.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Souhan: Overmatched Wild shows hope for future with seven-game series

Ryan Suter had his face smashed into the goalpost, then wobbled off the ice, only to return, probably wishing he could apply some gas station frozen pasta to his cheek. Zach Parise scored on a no-look, between-the-legs tip-in, never turning to show off his new facial stitches until the puck was in the net.
NHLPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Parise Should Have Been in the Lineup All Along [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild stayed alive in the NHL first round playoff series with a 4-2 win at Vegas Monday night. Veteran Zach Parise scored his first goal of these playoffs in the win for Minnesota. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON Today. Parise was a healthy scratch for the first 3 games of the series before appearing in Games 4 and 5. Souhan says after watching Parise's contributions to the teams the last 2 games that it's apparent that he should have been active for the entire series. He says if Parise were to play in game 3 it is possible he may have scored a goal that changed the outcome of the game. Jim expects Parise to remain active as long as the Wild are alive in the playoffs. He also still expects the Wild to look to trade him after the season if they can find a taker.
NBAPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Playing Parise May Have Been the Turning Point [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are set to play at Vegas tonight in Game 7 of their first round playoff series at 8 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 7:45. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says when Zach Parise was made active for Game 4 the Wild got a bit of an energy jolt they hadn't had earlier in the series. Souhan says "it is clear that Parise should have been playing all along". The Wild were the better team in Games 5 and 6 and Souhan says Parise's energy was a big part of that. He says it is possible that Parise could carve out a role for himself to stay on the team next season. Parise has 4 years remaining on his contract but the two sides appeared to be heading to a point where Parise would need to be moved because of the amount of healthy scratches he had had including Games 1-3 in this series.
MLBPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Can’t Blame Rocco For Injuries [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 7-4 at Baltimore to the Orioles Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it is often times easy for fans to blame the Manager for the problems the team is having but the rash of injuries is something that is out of control of both Rocco Baldelli and Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey. Souhan says the Twins were forced to play Kyle Garlick out of position in center field and Willans Astudillo in right field. The Major League Baseball trade deadline looms at the end of July. If the Twins are out of contention they could look to trade some of their players. Jim says they could ask Nelson Cruz if he'd like to be traded as kind of a courtesy which is what they did a few years ago for Jim Thome.
MLBPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Twins Could Be the Worst Team in Baseball [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-3 Wednesday night in the final game of their 3-game series at Baltimore. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins may have the worst lineup right now due to injuries and healthy players like Miguel Sano not producing at the level they have been expected to. Jim says it's a shame that the Twins look this bad considering the expectations. He says there are players on the major league roster that may not be good enough to play at triple-A right now much less the major leagues.
NHLPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Wild Could Lose Dumba In Expansion Draft [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are into the offseason after falling 6-2 in Game 7 in Vegas to the Golden Knights Friday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild will lose a good player in the NHL expansion draft when Seattle joins the league this summer. The expansion draft is July 21. Souhan says defenseman Matt Dumba is a prime candidate to be left unprotected. Jim says despite the WIld losing in the first round to Vegas the Wild overachieved this season. He says a team led by a rookie, Kirill Kaprizov, wasn't expected to do as well as they did. Souhan says he believes the Wild will keep Zach Parise in large part because there isn't a good market for his services due to his age, productivity and contract.
NFLPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Souhan; Breeland Expected to Play Major Role for Vikings [PODCAST]

The Vikings have agreed to sign free agent cornerback Brashaud Breeland over the weekend. The 29-year old started 32 games over 2 seasons including 6 postseason games for the Kansas City Chiefs. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says this is a significant signing he expects the pecking order at cornerback to start with Cam Dantzler, Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Jeff Gladney, Patrick Peterson and Tye Smith. Souhan says there are question marks about Gladney due to a legal situation, Alexander is a slot corner and Peterson is getting up there in age. He says Smith is a depth player.
NFLPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Twins Down to their 5th String Centerfielder [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-5 at Kansas City Thursday night to begin their 4-game series against the Royals. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins couldn't have planned on losing Byron Buxton, Jake Cave, Max Kepler and Rob Refsynder at the same time. Gilberto Celestino made a critical error in Thursday's loss and Jim attributes that to a lack of communication in the outfield with Trevor Larnach. Souhan says two healthy players aren't contributing at the level they should be in 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson and first baseman Miguel Sano. He says either could be traded but neither player garner the value the Twins would want right now. Souhan says both recently signed long term contracts.
NBAPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

KG’s Rise To Hall Of Fame Began In St. Cloud

File this under "you learn something new every day." Former Minnesota Timberwolves great Kevin Garnett's NBA career actually began in St. Cloud. The Wolves raised eyebrows when they used the #5 pick in the 1995 NBA Draft on a high school kid named Kevin Garnett ahead of highly regarded college prospects like Ed O'Bannon, Bryant Reeves and Damon Stoudamire.