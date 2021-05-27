Looking for a dog? Local shelter offering $20 adoptions in June

If you’ve been in the market for a new furry friend, June may be the month for you to add a new dog to your family.

LifeLine Animal Project operates the county animal shelters for both DeKalb and Fulton counties and says for $20, you can adopt a homeless pet beginning June 1.

LifeLine says both shelters are quickly filling up with them taking in nearly 50 new dogs per day.

To encourage people to come in and offer a home for these pups, LifeLine is offering a flat, $20 fee for any dog over 20 lbs. from June 1 through June 13.

LifeLine says any dog adopted will also get vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered at no additional cost to the new owner.

LifeLine says the increased intake is not unusual when the weather begins to warm up but during the pandemic, adoptions and foster homes increased, helping to keep the population down.

“Last year at this time, people were stepping up in droves to adopt and foster animals,” says Fulton County Animal Services Shelter Director Lara Hudson. “We knew adoptions would slow down at some point, so we are hopeful that the community will take advantage of our terrific $20 promotion and bring a best friend home while freeing up needed space at our shelters.”

If you are interested in adoption, you can go to the LifeLine Community Animal Center, Fulton County Animal Services or DeKalb County’s Animal Services shelter to find your new best friend.

You can also go to their website to take a look at the adoptable dogs.

