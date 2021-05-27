newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, GA

Looking for a dog? Local shelter offering $20 adoptions in June

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFfBR_0aDZDg7O00

If you’ve been in the market for a new furry friend, June may be the month for you to add a new dog to your family.

LifeLine Animal Project operates the county animal shelters for both DeKalb and Fulton counties and says for $20, you can adopt a homeless pet beginning June 1.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

LifeLine says both shelters are quickly filling up with them taking in nearly 50 new dogs per day.

To encourage people to come in and offer a home for these pups, LifeLine is offering a flat, $20 fee for any dog over 20 lbs. from June 1 through June 13.

LifeLine says any dog adopted will also get vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered at no additional cost to the new owner.

LifeLine says the increased intake is not unusual when the weather begins to warm up but during the pandemic, adoptions and foster homes increased, helping to keep the population down.

“Last year at this time, people were stepping up in droves to adopt and foster animals,” says Fulton County Animal Services Shelter Director Lara Hudson. “We knew adoptions would slow down at some point, so we are hopeful that the community will take advantage of our terrific $20 promotion and bring a best friend home while freeing up needed space at our shelters.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you are interested in adoption, you can go to the LifeLine Community Animal Center, Fulton County Animal Services or DeKalb County’s Animal Services shelter to find your new best friend.

You can also go to their website to take a look at the adoptable dogs.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
46K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Weather#Animal Shelters#Pet Adoption#Homeless Shelters#Homeless People#Foster Homes#Lifeline Animal Project#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group#Adoptions#Furry#June#Market#Population#Needed Space#Droves#News Breaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
News Break
Homeless
Related