Richfield Springs, NY

Sovocool’s spirit shined on the roads of life

By Larissa Ryan
allotsego.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: In honor of Richfield Springs marathoner John Sovocool, who died Thursday, May 20, some of his friends collected their thoughts. This is not John Sovocool’s obituary. And while it will chronicle some of this Renaissance Man’s myriad accomplishments along the journey from his boyhood farm in Leroy to Cornell University, followed by 15 years in the U.S. Air Force, and, after a stint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, finally purchasing Fieldstone Farm Resort (FFR) in Richfield Springs, which he lovingly managed and enhanced until 2020, when his illness forced him and his dear wife, Jeanie, to sell, this will not be a list.

