Arizona Coyotes Phil Kessel Trade Rumours Are Back

Arizona will look to knock off the host San Jose Sharks for the second time in as many nights when the teams conclude their regular-season series on Saturday. Although both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, they are looking to finish the season strong. Arizona took the first step by ending a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Sharks on Friday. Meantime, San Jose has lost four of its past five games and hasn't played well this season against the Coyotes, who lead the season series 4-2-1.