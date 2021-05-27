Arizona Coyotes Phil Kessel Trade Rumours Are Back
It seems to happen almost every year that Phil Kessel trade rumours start appearing. This year is apparently no different. In an article by Lyle Richardson from Bleacher Report, five trade options for Kessel are detailed. Kessel will be an unrestricted free agent after next season. He is owed a $5 million signing bonus from his $6 million cap hit on July 1st. So, don’t expect any NHL team to go rushing to the phone to call Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong about a trade before that deadline.lastwordonsports.com