Cooperstown, NY

BOUND VOLUMES

By Larissa Ryan
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. From the desk of poor Robert the Scribe – Zounds! Sir, you may as well swear you’ll never do it! I’m out of all patience with these “by and bye” folks. “One hour of the present tense is worth a week in the future.” Why, I know a bachelor as well calculated for matrimonial felicity as every virtue and every accomplishment can render him; but he has been putting off the happy time, from one year to another, always resolving that he would marry “by and bye” – and “by and bye – till the best ten years of life are gone, and he is still re-resolving,” and I fear “will die the same.” He that would gather the roses of matrimony should wed in the May of life. If you wish only the withered leaves and thorns, why, poor Robert says, put it off till September. “Procrastination is the thief of time.”

