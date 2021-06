Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1 for 25 (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on November 30, 2020 and the Company's common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis on November 30, 2020 under the Company's existing trading symbol "HJLI". At such time, the Company's common stock will also commence trading under a new CUSIP number 41015N304.