Cooperstown, NY

Patricia A. Romaine, 74

By Larissa Ryan
allotsego.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooperstown – Patricia A. (Parlatore) Romaine, 74, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021 at Cooperstown Center in Cooperstown. Patricia was born on January 8, 1947 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, daughter of the late Patsy and Frances (Capoccitti) Parlatore. She enjoyed cross stitching, doing crossword puzzles and reading. Patricia will be...

Cooperstown, NY

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

MOVE OUT – 9 a.m. – Used items from SUNY Oneonta students are available. Everything under the tent is free. ReUse Center, 23 Duane St., Oneonta. E-mail Rachel.kornhauser@oneonta.edu. LIVE STRONG – 1:15 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center invites area seniors for fun exercise program designed for standing or sitting. This...
Cooperstown, NY
CNY News

Celebrate Memorial Day With Events at Cooperstown Cemetery

There was a day, not too long ago, that the cemeteries in small towns and villages were park-like places where people visited, enjoyed the beauty, and even held festive events at. There will be a commemoration of this type of celebration in Cooperstown on Memorial Day. The Lakewood Cemetery Association...
Oneonta, NY

EMS volunteer, NRA member, loving husband

Rick was born at Fox Hospital in Oneonta, NY on January 13, 1949 to Henry and Hilma Aleksa Rumenapp, immigrants from Germany. As a teenager, he enjoyed raising beagles, working in the garden, going hunting and driving his cars. He was a graduate of Oneonta High School in 1968, first working on a farm, then at the Jamesway Shoe Store and finally 40 years in multiple jobs on the Railroad including Penn Station in Selkirk, D&H in Oneonta, NYSW in Cooperstown, and D&H CP Rail in Binghamton. He spent his entire life in New York State, living in Oneonta, Milford and the last 35 years in Franklin.
Cooperstown, NY

Cooperstown couple wins recognition

Carol Lachance and Mike Lachance were presented with an “Outstanding Seniors of the Community” recognition from the Office of the Aging in an award announced Monday, May 3. “It is truly an honor and very much a surprise,” Carol said. The Lachances run the Cooperstown Senior Community Center in the...
Cooperstown, NY

BOUND VOLUMES

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. Nature is beginning a length to throw off her sable mantles and everywhere Spring is appearing in all its primitive loveliness – the God of the seasons is breathing upon the autumnal earth and changing it from gloom to glory. There is a lofty and peculiar spirit belonging to the vernal developments of nature which man would do well to imitate. As the harvest in autumn depends upon the seed committed to the earth in spring, also the character of the man depends upon the principles implanted in the minds of youth in the springtime of life.
Otsego County, NY

HOMETOWN HISTORY

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. The first locomotive explosion that ever occurred on the Albany & Susquehanna railroad occurred on Tuesday afternoon about one-half mile east of Schenevus, a few rods east of what is known as DeLong’s swamp. The result was disastrous, the engine being blown to pieces and completely wrecked, killing the engineer and badly injuring the fireman, beside tearing up the track and doing other damage. The train was a wildcat of some 12 or 15 gondolas, Shepard Edick, conductor, James Gleason, engineer, and Abisha E. Loucks, fireman. The engine was No. 159 – one of the huge moguls, the cab of which rests over the boiler. The train was moving at a speed not to exceed 12 miles an hour. Those nearest the scene describe the report as terrific. Houses in Schenevus village, half a mile away, were shaken as if by an earthquake.
Otsego County, NY

Area News: May 12, 2021

Delaware Otsego Audubon Society is seeking to identify and help fund projects in its region that address climate change through the Audubon in Action 2021 Community Climate Action grant program. According to a media release, applications are open for individuals and community members, schools, colleges and college groups, nonprofit organizations...
Oneonta, NY

Business is blooming at Misty Meadows Flower Farm

Smyrna native Jessica Phillips is cultivating her life’s passion. Phillips, 42, launched Misty Meadows Flower Farm in 2020, drawing on her homesteader childhood and lifelong love of growing. “My background gave me an interest in the land and farming and just being outside,” she said, noting that her parents founded...
Cooperstown, NY

Kellogg’s passion for opera,

Editor’s Note: Glimmerglass Opera Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Kellogg died April 28, 2021, at age 84. As a tribute, his friend, our editorial board member, Lin Vincent wrote about what he meant to arts in the region, and to what is now known as The Glimmerglass Festival in Springfield Center.