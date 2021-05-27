newsbreak-logo
Richfield Springs, NY

Richfield community creates park

By Kevin Limiti
allotsego.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHFIELD SPRINGS – About 15 people gathered Sunday, May 24, on Main Street in the village to turn the site of a formerly blighted home into a “pocket park.”. The property at 177 Main St. had been abandoned years ago, one of a handful of old houses in the area that had gotten too run down and where the former owners could not afford to restore it.

