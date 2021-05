I love dollar stores, but sometimes you have to remember that "You get what you pay for". I always try to look for name-brand products first, but lately, I've noticed a trend that I don't really like. The items are getting smaller and smaller, and it looks like they may be doing this intentionally, just to sell them specifically at dollar stores. I think the original concept of these bargain stores was to offer overstocked items from big retailers at a fraction of the regular cost, but as they've grown in popularity, things have evolved.