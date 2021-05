The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will have an encore from its former leader, as Jeff Idelson returned May 15, as interim president. Idelson, who left the Hall in 2019, after 25 years, including more than 12 as president, replaced Tim Mead, his hand-picked successor. Mead left mid-May, saying the isolation from his family in Southern California during the coronavirus pandemic made him unable to stay at the Hall.