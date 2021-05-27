Cancel
Park City, UT

Car-free, care-free summer Sundays are back on Main St.

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 23 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah. — Starting on June 6, Historic Old Town’s Main Street will have car-free Sundays. A holdover from last summer as COVID was hemorrhaging business’ sustainability, the idea was utilized in multiple ski towns around the country also being successfully implemented in Park City.

Visit Park City reports that the program was so popular that it’s back for this summer.

It’s a win, win for pedestrians desiring to feel a certain level of pandemic protocols while they shop, dine, imbibe, exercise themselves or their dogs or merely people watch and for shop owners and shop keepers.

For further information contact the Historic Park City Alliance.


Park City, UT
