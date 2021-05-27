‘Hamptons-chic’ Home Lists for $2.925 Million

A 4 bed 2.5 bath single home in this popular, established neighborhood with easy access to the Chester Valley trail and surrounded by nature. Served by the award winning Great Valley School district, A super convenient location with restaurants, shopping centers, healthcare facilities and rail networks, as well as major commuter routes. Enter the home through the covered front porch with space to sit and relax. There are hardwood floors in the sitting and dining areas as well as a magnificent 4 season sun room with heat and cooling and access to the rear yard. The kitchen is bright and spacious with oak cabinets and additional 'floating cabinets', which can be organized to suit your individual needs. Ascend a few steps to the upper level which houses the master bedroom suite with a totally renovated bathroom(2013) with enlarged shower cubicle and double vanities. There's a separate walk-in closet too. The remaining 3 bedrooms are all well proportioned and share a light, bright, renovated hall bath. (2009) Hardwood floors can be found underneath the carpets at this level. The large lower level features a spacious family room with charming wood-burning fireplace and feature stone surround. It has newer engineered hardwood floors and windows overlooking the front of the property. An updated powder room, and additional crawl space, suitable for storage, can be found at this level, as well as a large laundry/mudroom, with access to the rear yard and one car attached garage. The house has been very well maintained. New roof and gutters, with additional insulation 2008.Many replaced windows and doors (2009) New highly efficient heater (2008). A/C replaced (2020) Rear flat yard is grassed and enclosed, Fence (2016) along with two sheds for storage. An enlarged deck leads out from the sunroom for evening meals and social getherings 'Al Fresco'. You won't want to miss this one !