7 Best Metals and Mining Stocks to Buy Now

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.82.