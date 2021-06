On May 13, 2021, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) - Get Report (the "Company") disclosed financial condition and results of operations for the quarter and the nine-month period ended March 31, 2021, together with its review and analysis of the comparable periods for fiscal year 2020. The Company intended to "highlight" selected financial metrics by making comparisons to the low base numbers for the first three months of 2020, when the Company's performance was severely and negatively affected by COVID-19, and sought to convince the public that the Company is on the right track under the current management. But a close look at these data, in particular by comparing them to 2019 pre-pandemic results, reveals significantly deteriorating financial and operational conditions of the Company since the sudden removal of previous management in July 2020.