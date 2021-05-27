Creating Family Time by Switching from Restaurants to a Service Brand

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?. When I began looking to make a pivot in my career and go the franchising route, I wanted to be sure that I could control my own schedule. In my past life, I was a regional manager for In-N-Out Burger, where my father was a higher-up for many years. As I continued to go through training that would allow me to advance in the company, I began to have awful panic attacks: 60-hour work weeks became the norm, and with the recent arrival of my newborn daughter, the stress I put on myself caused me to hit a breaking point.