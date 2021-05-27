Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greer, SC

NGU Honors Brashier Legacy at Dedication Ceremony

By LaVerne Howell - NGU
timesexaminer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonoring a legacy of partnership support that spanned six decades, North Greenville University dedicated the Dr. T. Walter and Christine Brashier Conference Room at NGU’s Tim Brashier Campus May 20. Dr. T. Walter Brashier, Sr., died March 24, 2021, at the age of 86. His widow, Christine Brashier, was present...

timesexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greer, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dedication#Pastor#Graduate School#Legacy#Mike Dean#Brashiers#The First Baptist Church#Sc#Honors Brashier#Dr Brashier#Mrs Brashier#Rev Brashier#Dr Wesley Brashier#Rev Tommy Brashier#Dr Larry Mcdonald#Greer Campus Operations#Dr Walt#Dr Mike Hamlet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Philanthropy
Related
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Op-ed: Where will our wings take us?

In recent days there has been intense community dialogue surrounding the Wings of the City art exhibit in Greenville, South Carolina. This is a good thing. Art is supposed to elicit emotion and stimulate conversations. The beauty of diversity is that each one of us sees the world through the unique lens of our lived experiences and when different perspectives are shared and welcomed, our view of the world is enriched. Public art is so powerful because it widens our lens. By design, it alters the environment as we know it and forces us to rediscover it. It is approachable and feels deeply proximate. It speaks to us in a language that feels familiar, so it is just natural that we experience a dialogue within ourselves.
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
Greenville, SCgreenville.com

Meals on Wheels of Greenville Announces Inaugural Golf Tournament

Meals on Wheels of Greenville has announced its inaugural golf tournament, Meals on Cart Wheels, to be held at Holly Tree Country Club in Simpsonville on Monday, October 4, 2021. Thirty teams of four will enjoy a top-tier golf experience on a pristine course while providing over 6,500 nutritious meals...
Greenville, SCThe Post and Courier

Trude Heller, Holocaust survivor who helped shape modern Greenville, dies at 98

Trude Schonthal Heller, a Holocaust survivor who went on to help shape modern Greenville alongside her husband, Mayor Max Heller, died May 11. She was 98. Heller’s daughters said her work later in life speaking as a Holocaust educator at churches, schools and civic groups became a passion. She kept thousands of letters from children who said her words inspired them to remember the terrible events of the Holocaust.
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

Widow of former mayor of Greenville Trude Heller dies at 98

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The civic leader, proud citizen of Greenville and widow of a former Greenville mayor, Trudie Heller passed away on May 11 at 98. According to Heller's obituary from Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Heller was born in Vienna, Austria on June 19, 1922. They also say...
Greenville County, SCgreenvillejournal.com

201-year-old Poinsett Bridge needs an engineering study, SCDNR says

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is seeking bids for an engineering assessment of the historic Poinsett Bridge in northern Greenville County as a first step in preserving and protecting the iconic structure. According to Brian Long, cultural preserve manager for the state Department of Natural Resources which owns...
Greer, SCgreercitizen.com

Greer Memorial nationally recognized with an ‘A’

Seven Prisma Health hospitals, including Greer Memorial Hospital, have earned “A” grades in the Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grades released by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login...
Travelers Rest, SCTR Tribune

Matthew Campbell, 48 - Travelers Rest

Matthew Scott Campbell, 48, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sat., May 8, 2021. Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of Jeannette Pennington Campbell and the late Ronald “R.C.” Eugene Campbell. He was a Travelers Rest Devildog graduate class of 1992, graduated from Liberty University Home Bible Institute, and was an ordained minister. He retired as an engineer from Parker District Fire Department, was a lifetime member of Forestville Baptist Church and a member of Renfrew Baptist Church.
Greer, SCgreercitizen.com

PFT announces new Diversity Scholarship

The Partnership for Tomorrow (“PFT’) is launching its first Diversity Scholarship for Leadership Greer, a program of the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Giving Matters: The Greenville Homeless Alliance fights for those fighting homelessness

On January 13, Greenville County condemned the Economy Inn on Augusta Road for the second time in three years, citing plumbing, electrical, and heating issues and a lack of smoke detectors. The 80 people who were displaced—aged 3 weeks to 80 years—had immediate needs, especially transportation and a safe place to live. Fortunately, this time local service providers had a motel displacement response plan in place so they could act quickly, even with the added challenge of COVID-19.