Presidential Election

The Evolution of Voting Rights in America

Constitution Daily
 14 days ago

The right to vote has long been considered one of the cherished freedoms key to American democracy. But voting rights in general were very limited in the Founders' time and have changed greatly since then. The Constitution took effect in early 1789 after the first federal elections. It did not...

constitutioncenter.org
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
#Voting Rights#Early Voting#Dnc#Constitutional Rights#American Democracy#Strategic Voting#Christian#Native Americans#The Supreme Court#Dnc#Voting Procedures#Evolution#Federal Elections#Voters#Language Minorities#Voter Registration#State Legislatures#Discrimination#Strategic Policies#Membership
News Break
Congress
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Electionsthesaxon.org

A way to guarantee voting rights

In 2004, state legislator Andrea Stewart-Cousins ​​faced nine-term Republican Nick Spano in a state Senate election. The election was very close, certified in favor of Spano by 18 votes. The result depended on 457 registered voter ballots that could not be found on the printed voter list when they got...
Presidential ElectionGreenwichTime

Supreme Court weighs voting rights in a pivotal Arizona case

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Cornell William Clayton, Washington State University and Michael Ritter, Washington State University. (THE CONVERSATION) Would you vote by mail if you had to drive hours to a post office to mail your ballot? That...
ElectionsWicked Local

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Voting rights and the For the People Act

Voting rights are the very essence of democracy. All citizens must have their fair voice in political decisions and representation. A government that is accountable to everyone is essential for all. It is extremely important that the For The People Act (S.1, H.R.1) be passed by the U.S. Senate to...
Congress & CourtsQuay County Sun

Election law isn't voter suppression

The Democratic opposition to legislative minorities using whatever leverage they have to block legislation is highly situational. In Washington, D.C., where Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress, the Senate filibuster is portrayed as a Jim Crow relic that is profoundly undemocratic. In Austin, Texas, where Republicans...
Electionsmy24milwaukee.com

Voting Rights and Fair Representation

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes joins host Andrea Williams to discuss the importance of fair maps in determining representation of elected officials and how gerrymandering dilutes the voting power of Milwaukee and other urban areas. Watch: Long Way to Go: Black and White in America.
Presidential Electionheraldstandard.com

Voting rights push meets state restrictions

President Joe Biden’s vow to pass voting rights legislation could run into new opposition in states like Pennsylvania, where Republican lawmakers are pushing for strict voting laws. Biden made his case last week in Tulsa, Okla., the scene of a massacre against the city’s Black population 100 years ago. The...
Electionsfloridianpress.com

Crist Embarking on Right to Vote Tour

After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) signed SB90, a controversial bill aimed to establish “guardrails” regarding election administration law and mail-in ballots, a number of Democrats accused the legislation as an example of voter suppression. Most notably Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D), who both launched verbal jabs at the governor, and have now entered the gubernatorial race. Rep. Crist, who’s a former governor of Florida, has announced that he is going to embark on a right to vote tour across the state of Florida.
Kansas StateIola Register

Voting rights groups sue Kansas

TOPEKA — A pair of nonprofit organizations working to encourage voting by mail Wednesday filed a lawsuit to block enforcement of a new Kansas law banning out-of-state entities from sending advance mail ballot applications to voters in the state. VoteAmerica and the Voter Participation Center, which are represented in U.S....
Florida Statefloridanationalnews.com

Charlie Crist Announces Voting Rights Tour of Florida

ST. PETERSBURG — Today, Charlie Crist, candidate for Governor of Florida, announced a Voting Rights Tour of the state, which will take place from Tuesday, June 7 to Friday, June 11. Charlie will campaign across the state and host roundtable discussions with everyday Floridians affected by voter suppression and the...
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Republicans’ Wild Assault on Voting Rights in Texas and Arizona

A few hours after Michael Flynn, the retired three-star general and former national-security adviser and convicted felon, told a group of QAnon conspiracists who met in Dallas over Memorial Day weekend that the Biden Administration should be overthrown by force, Democratic legislators in the Texas statehouse, two hundred miles away in Austin, did something remarkable: they stopped their Republican colleagues from passing one of the most restrictive voting bills in the country. Flynn’s pronouncement and the Republicans’ efforts rely on repeating the same untruth: that the Presidency was stolen from Donald Trump by a cabal of Democrats, election officials, and poll workers who perpetrated election fraud. No matter that this claim has been litigated, relitigated, and debunked. Based on data collected by the conservative Heritage Foundation, the incidence of voter fraud in the two decades before last year’s election was about 0.00006 per cent of total ballots cast. It was negligible in 2020, too, as Trump’s Attorney General, William Barr, acknowledged at the time.
Presidential ElectionJoplin Globe

Steven Roberts: Voting rights is job one

As Texas Republicans tried to ram a bill through the state Legislature that would severely restrict the rights of nonwhite voters, Democratic lawmakers came up with a creative and courageous plan. They simply walked out, denying the Republicans a quorum and preventing them from passing their reprehensible measure before the legislative session ended.
Presidential Electionamac.us

The Trojan Horse in H.R. 1: Youth Voting Rights

There are a lot of horrific ideas in H.R. 1, the House Democrats’ so-called “For the People Act”—from banning Voter ID to forcing states to legalize ballot harvesting to turning the FEC into a partisan political weapon. Combined, these provisions would change the landscape of American elections forever, in ways that Democrats obviously believe will work to their benefit.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Dems face a dilemma on voting rights

DEVELOPING … “G-7 countries reach agreement on 15 percent minimum global tax rate,” by WaPo’s Jeff Stein: “Finance ministers for seven of the most powerful nations in the world announced an accord that could reshape the tax obligations of multinational corporations around the world. The deal is a major breakthrough for the Biden administration as it seeks to enact a floor on the taxes paid by corporations worldwide. Treasury Secretary JANET YELLEN has been adamant that the U.S. needs to work with international counterparts to prevent nations from being played off each other by firms seeking lower tax obligations.”
Presidential Electionpbs.org

The Battle Over Voting Rights

President Biden tasked Vice President Harris with protecting voting rights as states across the country enact strict new voting laws. The panel also discussed former President Trump’s plan for campaign-style rallies as he plots a return to the public eye.
Congress & CourtsTimes Daily

Biden must press Congress to protect the right to vote

Los Angeles TimesBy staging a dramatic walkout Sunday, Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives prevented passage of a Republican bill that would make it harder for Texans, particularly citizens of color, to vote. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Presidential ElectionRadio NB

Security Or Suppression? America Split Over Voting Laws

Republican South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s home was vandalized over the Memorial Day weekend, with profanity and anarchist symbols spray painted on her property. Rep. Mace (R-SC) joins to talk about why she thinks she was targeted and why the increase of political violence and rhetoric across the U.S. needs to stop. The freshman congresswoman also weighs in on some of the new voting laws being passed, the theory that coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab and she explains why she voted against creating a January 6th commission despite being one of the most vocal Republicans to condemn former President Trump for the Capitol Hill riots.