newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Here Are The Most Common Cosmetic Procedures Of 2021

By Maria Faller
Posted by 
The List
The List
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For many, the pandemic has been the cause of an increase in stress, weight gain, and even an unhealthy fixation on their looks, thanks to Zoom forcing people to look at themselves ... a lot. According to Allure, because of Zoom meetings, Facetime, and constant social media posting, people have been staring at their own faces and, undoubtedly, picking themselves apart. This may explain the large uptick in treatments such as fillers, chemical peels, and even plastic surgeries. Upon the re-opening of non-essential practices, the steep rise in elected aesthetic procedures shocked and delighted plastic surgeons and dermatologists, and as Allure states, both existing and new clients, of all ages, were having procedures done.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Procedures#Standard Procedures#Common People#Facetime#Injectables#Americans#Botox#Illuminate Skin Clinic#Cosmetic Procedures#Non Invasive Treatments#Fillers#Dermatologists#Non Essential Practices#Chemical Peels#Stress#Weight Gain#Constant Social Media#Things#Allure States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Health Problems After Age 70, Say Doctors

As we get older, we get wiser, but, health-wise, we also get more complex. Over the years, life accentuates our differences. Look at 100 20-year-olds and most are similar in health. But 100 70-year-olds will have many differences. Your genes, the environment where you live, your economic situation, your education, your behavior—particularly exercise, nutrition, smoking, alcohol, and drugs—all of these factors affect your health and the likelihood of developing diseases in your 70s and beyond.
Skin Careinsideedition.com

Some People Are Seeking Out Cosmetic Procedures as the World Opens Back Up

As people start to head back to the office, Inside Edition spoke with several women who are looking to refresh their faces after a long year of Zoom calls and time indoors. “I would love to go back to the office looking refreshed,” one woman told Inside Edition. She went to Denver cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jack Zamora for an eye lift, laser treatments and serum application.
Nashville, TNWSMV

A popular cosmetic procedure can cause serious injuries

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A popular cosmetic procedure can cause serious injuries including blindness and death. Millions of people get filler injections each year. While serious injuries are rare, they can be devastating. “That’s how I used to be, before the nightmare,” said Carol Bryan, referring to pictures before she...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Glowy Skin-Caring Cosmetics

GLOWISH is a new beauty brand from Huda Kattan that infuses makeup with skincare ingredients to celebrate skin exactly as it is. Although the creator of Huda Beauty is known for full-coverage makeup, Kattan told NewBeauty "I noticed that as I spent more time focused on my skin, I found a greater appreciation and acceptance of it," and "I wanted to create products that let me show that newfound confidence and the skin that I loved, not hide it away.”
Skin Caretntmagazine.com

The Most Popular Cosmetics Enhancements For Australians

Cosmetics is a big business in Australia, with a large number of people turning to these treatments to improve their appearance. From liposuction and fillers, to implants and facelifts, cosmetic procedures have become increasingly popular over the past few years. In this blog post, we'll take a look at some...
Skin Careartofhealthyliving.com

Beauty Secrets Of 2021 For Introverts: The Newest Cosmetic Procedures

Cosmetic procedures develop and modernize along with technology. If you are an active Instagram or YouTube user and beauty blogs are not new for you, you are in the swim. If you are not, we suggest reading this post to learn about the latest achievements of cosmetology. We spoke about...
Mental HealthHuffingtonPost

The Most Common Postpartum Mental Health Issues And How To Spot Them

May is Maternal Mental Health Month, so HuffPost Parenting and Wellness are shining a light on postpartum well-being. From how new moms handle those early days as parents while struggling with their own mental health to how to be there for friends and family, we’ve created a space for moms and their loved ones to feel seen and heard in those first trying months of parenthood. See the full series here.
Skin CareByrdie

The Most Popular Post-Pandemic Procedures—According to a Plastic Surgeon

From even the earliest days of lockdown, there's been wild speculation about what the world would look like once we all reemerged. Now, more than a year and several major progress markers later, we're starting to get a clear picture as COVID-dormant industries start to wind back up. We suddenly have movie trailers again, tutorials for bright and colorful makeup trends are seeing outsized search volume, and making summer plans seems possible again.
Skin Carecofmag.com

5 Ways CBD Cream Can Be Helpful In Skin Problems

Hiding what you perceive to be flaws on your skin can be challenging. There’s only so much that a concealer and foundation can do when there’s acne, psoriasis, dermatitis, or some other form of inflammation involved. Skin issues result from various causes. They could result from a poor diet, a stressful lifestyle, hormone imbalance, or a genetic predisposition.
Easton, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Skin cancer most common form of cancer in U.S.

EASTON — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, with white Americans having 20 times greater risk than African-Americans. This comes as no surprise to Deborah Urry of Easton, who was diagnosed in 2007...
Skin CareGossip Cop

Top 7 Teeth Whitening Mistakes According To The Experts

Whiter teeth can make you look younger and feel more attractive. It’s no wonder that teeth whitening has become insanely popular. These days, we have about a million teeth whitening options to choose from. If you don’t want to go to your dentist for a professional whitening, you can opt for an at-home kit that contains everything from activated charcoal to baking soda.
Skin Carecamillestyles.com

What Is Preventative Botox and Should I Get It? We Tapped a Nurse to Find Out

If you’re a beauty enthusiast like I am, you’ve probably heard the term “preventative Botox” bounced around. You’re likely familiar with Botox (other brand names include Dysport, Xeomin, or Jeuveau), also known as cosmetic botulinum toxin therapy, aka neurotoxin injectables, which work to help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by paralyzing the muscles underneath (in addition to other benefits.) But how exactly can it be preventative?
Healthcstoredecisions.com

Sleep Is the Most Common Effect Consumers Want From Their CBD

Sleep is the No. effect consumers desire from their CBD products, according to consumer insights and market intelligence firm Brightfield Group. In Q4 2020, sleep was the top product attribute CBD consumers report desiring from the products they buy. Nearly half (49%) of CBD users desire sleep from their CBD products, according to data from Brightfield Group. For the first time, CBD consumers desire sleep more than relaxation and physical relief — the previous top two desired attributes.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Surgery After Massage

CHARLOTTE – Last week we talked about surgery before massage and the plus side of seeking therapy. This week we talk about surgery after massage. The great thing about massage is, even as simple or fluffy or seemingly relaxing it is, it can do important things to our body that aid in our post-surgical recovery.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

A Comprehensive Guide To Vacuum Therapy

Cosmetic surgery comes in all forms; however, none is currently in demand, like butt augmentation. The number of procedures has since doubled from 2013, and unless you’ve live under a rock, you may know it as the Brazillian Butt Lift. The lift comprises liposuction and fat transfer procedures, which sometimes...
New York City, NYAllure

This Is the Most Common Melanoma in Dark Skin Tones. Why Don't We Hear About It More?

This story is part of Survivor's Guide, a series on navigating the impact of melanoma through beauty and self-care. When it comes to our physical well-being, we could all learn a thing or two from Santa Claus. As chaotic as things get, we should make sure we check everything twice — and being as thorough and meticulous as possible about tracking changes in our skin. (Not sure if it's changed? Check it again.) To say that skin cancer is no joke is an understatement, and most of us could likely do better when it comes to checking our skin for moles and melanomas, perhaps particularly Black people and other people of color. Acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM) is one of the most common types of melanoma for people with darker skin and it's important that we check everywhere for it. When your doctor or dermatologist says to look all over, they mean it — underarms, palms, bottoms of feet, and yes, between your toes.
thekatynews.com

The Most Common Knee Problems And Their Solutions To Relieve Your Pain

Knee pain can have a variety of causes. It can be caused by a sudden injury or an old one. Other than those mentioned, knee pain is also caused by certain conditions such as Arthritis. Although knee pain can be annoyingly painful for most people, athletes usually suffer the most because the pain hinders them from bringing their best version out. If you’re a sportsperson, this is probably your worst nightmare.