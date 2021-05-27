Here Are The Most Common Cosmetic Procedures Of 2021
For many, the pandemic has been the cause of an increase in stress, weight gain, and even an unhealthy fixation on their looks, thanks to Zoom forcing people to look at themselves ... a lot. According to Allure, because of Zoom meetings, Facetime, and constant social media posting, people have been staring at their own faces and, undoubtedly, picking themselves apart. This may explain the large uptick in treatments such as fillers, chemical peels, and even plastic surgeries. Upon the re-opening of non-essential practices, the steep rise in elected aesthetic procedures shocked and delighted plastic surgeons and dermatologists, and as Allure states, both existing and new clients, of all ages, were having procedures done.www.thelist.com