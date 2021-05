Are all vegetables equal? The answer is no. So much of the food we eat uses chemicals. It’s flown halfway around the world, and when you add it all up it carries a heavy carbon footprint and often little nutrition. So some vegetables are, let’s face it, better than others. Organically grown, in-season veg is kinder to our planet, and better for our bodies.Riverford are “unashamedly nerdy” about veg and have been growing organic vegetables for over 30 years. They take care of the soil and wildlife on their land, they don’t use “artificial nasties” on their crops, and they...