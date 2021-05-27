Cancel
Kellogg's Spoon-feeds Activism with Woke Cereal

timesexaminer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKellogg's hasn't been sugar-coating its agenda for years. But its latest venture -- a "create-your-own-pronoun" cereal for kids -- is bowling over parents. "Boxes are for cereal, not people," the company insists about its new Together with Pride rainbow edition that donates $3 from every box to an extreme LGBT group, GLAAD, who's out to recruit and confuse your children. Of course, anyone who's been online or walked the aisles of a grocery store knows that some companies will do anything to pander to the radical Left. But this June, these brands are on a collision course with a group of fired-up American shoppers who might just eat them for breakfast.

