Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Blue Miracle’ on Netflix, a Whale of a True Fish Story That’s Waterlogged With Cliches

Netflix feelgooder Blue Miracle is a BOATS movie (Based On A True Story) with actual boats in it. Director Julio Quintana took a real-life story about orphans participating in a big-time fishing tournament and added Jimmy Gonzales, Dennis Quaid, and some dramatic flourishes to it, the latter being very much something that movies do, therefore emphasizing the BO part of BOATS over the TS part. (The real orphanage’s website uses the phrase “loosely based,” and also notes that it is not benefiting financially from the movie. Boo hiss, Netflix.) Now, BO doesn’t automatically mean a movie stinks; BOing a TS is a moviemaking strategy deployed to make us feel things, and also to differentiate features from documentaries, which are more true than the movies based on true stories, but less true than actual reality sans cameras. Anyway, let’s see if this Miracle movie is any good, or if it’s just another fish story.