Abilene, TX

Parks and Recreation is ready for an event-filled summer!

Pearland, Texas
Pearland, Texas
The City of Abilene Parks and Recreation department is excited to invite residents to take part in a full line-up of family-friendly fun and activities throughout the 2021 summer season!

Below you’ll find a brief listing of what is in store and available this summer. For more information, sign ups, and ticketing, go to www.myabileneparksandrec.com or call (325) 676-6217.

  • Abilene Outdoor Adventures: June 5 at Cal Young Park, 9-3 p.m. A free day full of fishing, wildlife identification, kayak demonstrations, archery, and much more.
  • Movies in the Park: Friday, June 11 - Shrek at Rose Park. Friday, July 16 - Coco at Sears Park. Movies begin at sunset. Free family event.
  • Mother & Son Dance: June 24 at Abilene Convention Center. Tickets $12 each, must be purchased prior to event. Open to moms/mother figures and sons 3-13 years of age.
  • Dive-in Movies at Adventure Cove: June 25 - Greatest Showman, July 23 - Elf, August 13 - The Peanuts Movie. Admission $4 per person, available at the gate. Movies start at sunset.
  • Champion’s Day at Adventure Cove: August 7, 9-11 a.m. Individuals with disabilities can enter the water park for free, up to 4 family members can enter at reduced rate of $4 each.

Don’t forget, the City of Abilene’s five splash pads are now open and running at Grover Nelson, Sears, Scarborough, Stevenson, and Red Bud Parks. Hours are sunrise to sunset.

Adventure Cove aquatic center will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 29, located at 2742 South 9th Street. For the latest information on hours and admission prices, call (325) 676-6484, visit www.myabileneparksandrec.com, or follow Adventure Cove’s Facebook Page.

Pearland, Texas

Pearland, Texas

