Most City offices closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day holiday
The majority of City of Abilene offices and service centers will close Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Abilene Police Department, Fire Department, and those providing life safety services will be in operation. For water emergencies, call the water hotline anytime at 325.676.6000. For animal related emergencies, contact Abilene Police Dispatch at 325.673.8331.
Closed Monday, May 31, 2021:
City Hall
Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic
Convention Center offices
Abilene Regional Airport administration office
Community Services administration office, recreation centers, & senior services
Abilene Animal Shelter
Police & Fire administration offices
Solid Waste Services administration office
Environmental Recycling Center, Abilene Brush Center, & Citizen Convenience Center
Municipal Services & Water Utility Customer Service Center
Abilene Municipal Court (citations will be due the next business day with no penalty)
Main & Mockingbird libraries
Trash Pick-up:
Residential will run on regular schedule
Commercial will run on regular schedule
CityLink Transit:
No services
The South Branch Library at the Mall of Abilene will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Abilene Zoo, Adventure Cove, and city splash pads will operate on regular hours.