When COVID-19 hit, I was laid off from my job, which I had been dedicated to and in love with for some time. The lay-off wasn’t expected, but what to do with the feelings after? I was unsure how to carry that weight. I spent a lot of time wondering where to go next. “It’s a pandemic, should I even try to apply to jobs?” “I’ve always wanted a PhD, maybe that’s a good idea?” Or, my personal favorite, “I don’t think I want to work. Do I have to?”