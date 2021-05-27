Wheat and Chaff: 2021 Canucks Unrestricted Free Agents

Well. That was a rather eventful season, now, wasn’t it? It started off with a compressed schedule meant to give the team a break later in the year. It continued with the worst COVID-19 outbreak of any NHL team during said “restful” break. And followed up with – surprise! – an even MORE compressed schedule to fulfil contractual obligations. In between, the free-agent coach was left twisting in the wind as the owners waited until after play finished before deciding the keep general manager Jim Benning in place despite some fans’ deepest wishes. For now? Let’s pretend everything’s normal and figure out what to do with the Canucks unrestricted free agents, shall we? Not completely normal, sure, but better than last year.