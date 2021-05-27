newsbreak-logo
The Late Alex Trebek Earns Posthumous Daytime Emmy Nomination

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
Emmy Award nominations were recently announced. Alex Trebek was nominated for a posthumous Daytime Emmy Award for his last season hosting Jeopardy! Alex hosted the show for decades, starting in 1984. He hosted over 8,000 episodes and received seven Emmy awards for his work on the show.

Alex sadly passed away in 2020 after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He continued to host the show right until his death. Fans can find out if he wins his last Emmy award on June 25th when the award show airs on CBS.

Alex Trebek earns posthumous Daytime Emmy nomination

LAS VEGAS – JUN 19: Alex Trebek in the Press Room of the 38th Daytime Emmy Awards at Hilton Hotel & Casino on June 19, 2010 in Las Vegas, NV / carrie-nelson/Image Collect

The Daytime Emmy Award is for outstanding game show host. The other nominees in this category are Pat Sajak from Wheel of Fortune, Alfonso Ribeiro from Catch 22, Steve Harvey from Family Feud, and Wayne Brady from Let’s Make a Deal. Jeopardy! is also nominated for outstanding daytime special and outstanding game show.

05 May 2019 – Pasadena, California – Alex Trebek. 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards – Press Room held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

After the announcement, the show’s official Twitter page simply said, “We’re honored.” Hopefully, Alex will win as a way to thank him for all of his accomplishments over the years. He is truly missed. As of now, the show is rotating guest hosts until it announces a permanent replacement.

Will you be watching the Daytime Emmy Awards?

