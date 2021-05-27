Spa Associate

I was not expecting culinary pyrotechnics when I walked through the doors at Miraval Berkshires for a weekend away. The all-inclusive spa retreat, in Lenox, Massachusetts, boasts a long list of activities, from sound healing to rigorous ropes obstacle courses, allset to the backdrop of 380 acres of woodland designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. The resort, I thought, was meant to address my spiritual wellness more than my taste buds. Like many wellness-focused brands, Miraval (there are also properties in Austin, Texas and Tucson, Arizona) has an ethos: "The Miraval journey is about creating a life in balance, healing the whole self, and engaging in the present moment," reads part of the published philosophy.