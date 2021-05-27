Instacart Launches 30-Minute Delivery in Select Cities
Instacart announced today that it is rolling out 30-minute grocery delivery in 15 of its markets across the U.S. through a number of its retail partners. The launch is part of a new “Priority Delivery” service that will also include 45 and 60 minute delivery for more customers in more cities nationwide. The move towards faster delivery comes amid mounting pressure from a new crop of startups promising delivery of groceries in as little as ten minutes.thespoon.tech