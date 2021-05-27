newsbreak-logo
Instacart Launches 30-Minute Delivery in Select Cities

By Chris Albrecht
 4 days ago
Instacart announced today that it is rolling out 30-minute grocery delivery in 15 of its markets across the U.S. through a number of its retail partners. The launch is part of a new “Priority Delivery” service that will also include 45 and 60 minute delivery for more customers in more cities nationwide. The move towards faster delivery comes amid mounting pressure from a new crop of startups promising delivery of groceries in as little as ten minutes.

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

