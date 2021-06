WFH: Securing The Future For Your OrganizationThe Covid-19 pandemic sent a shockwave throughout the world in 2020. As medical specialists struggled to cope with the implications of an unexpected global pandemic, business leaders were asking how their companies could function when quarantine and lockdowns prevented employees from traveling to an office.Work from home (WFH) was the answer. Millions of people started working from improvised home offices in an impromptu social experiment that nobody could have imagined in 2019. Kitchen tables became boardrooms and the sound of dogs barking was soon accepted as normal. But how secure was this new distributed workforce?In many cases, not secure at all. Executives soon realized that WFH would become an integral part of the ‘new normal’, allowing them to build resilience into their business by building flexibility into working locations. With this realization came the need to start building WFH security for a workforce spread across thousands of locations.In ‘WFH: Securing The Future For Your Organization’ McNeile and Hillary explore the questions that executives need to ask without the security jargon. This is a timely exploration of what you need to consider to achieve genuine WFH security.www.thinscale.com #WFH #WFHBOOK.