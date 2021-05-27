DeKalb County courthouse evacuated after reports of 'possible explosive device', no device found

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a DeKalb County courthouse has been evacuated after a possible explosive device was reported on the property Thursday. Officials confirmed the building located on the 500 block of North McDonough Street in Decatur was evacuated "after learning of the possible presence of an explosive device on the premises." Nearby businesses and the Decatur MARTA station were also swept out of "an abundance of caution."