Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, GA

DeKalb County courthouse evacuated after reports of 'possible explosive device', no device found

By FOX 5 Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a DeKalb County courthouse has been evacuated after a possible explosive device was reported on the property Thursday. Officials confirmed the building located on the 500 block of North McDonough Street in Decatur was evacuated "after learning of the possible presence of an explosive device on the premises." Nearby businesses and the Decatur MARTA station were also swept out of "an abundance of caution."

www.fox5atlanta.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Decatur, GA
Crime & Safety
Decatur, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeland Security#Explosive Device#Weather#The Marshal S Office#Marta Police#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Bidens announce death of 'first dog' Champ

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a "constant, cherished companion" for 13 years. "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive...
Florida StateCBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.