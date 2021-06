Former Inter Milan striker Alessandro Altobelli says the club was wrong to pay-out Antonio Conte. Conte quit Inter last week after leading them to the Scudetto. "I was very upset with Conte's exit. They won't have given him the right guarantees to stay, but I didn't understand his resignation speech. He had a contract for another year, if he didn't like the conditions he could have left but without asking for anything," Altobelli said.