For some Denton City Council members, returning to in-person meetings to conduct the public’s business is not safe following Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent order. “I’m still really weighing our options and what our responsibilities are here,” City Council member Alison Maguire said. “Personally, I am vaccinated, so I’m not hesitant to return to in-person meetings out of concern for personal safety. I am concerned with public health and public safety. If we are putting people in a situation where we are encouraging them to gather indoors without masks … I think we have to ask ourselves what kind of responsibility we bear.”