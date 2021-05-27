Cancel
Politics

Ryan Seacrist

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of Florida Operations at RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture. RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture has tapped Ryan Seacrist to lead it's newly-opened Orlando office. As Director of Florida Operations, Ryan will be responsible for overall management of the office, including hiring and staff development, financial management, project management, and business development. Ryan is a licensed landscape architect and experienced office leader whose local work includes the Meridian Parks Community, Celebration Island Village, & Victory Pointe Park, among others.

Businesshospitalitynet.org

Robert Ryan

Promoted Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Previously serving as ProfitSword's Chief Revenue Officer, Robert Ryan will be taking on the new role of company CEO. Ryan will leverage his years of expertise in devising effective business plans to ensure that ProfitSword's company strategy continues to align with evolving hotelier business intelligence requirements.
Gainesville, FLgainesvillebizreport.com

CHW Professional Consultants announces new hire

CHW Professional Consultants, a 30+ year experienced planning, design, surveying, engineering, landscape architecture, and construction services firm, welcomes Cody Cash, Project Manager to our Transportation Engineering department. As Project Manager, Cody will manage transportation engineering projects while assisting in the growth of CHW’s brand, professional services, and client relations throughout...
Constructionbizjournals

Brad Sullivan

RED Development has promoted Brad Sullivan to Senior Vice President of Construction. Brad, who has 18 years of Construction Management experience is responsible for contracting and managing a variety of highly complicated projects ranging from tenant improvements to high-rise mixed-use buildings. Brad manages a variety of projects from full commercial redevelopments, office buildings, retail and mixed-use centers.
Industrybizjournals

Dave Bowser, MBA

Worldwide Clinical Trials announces the promotion of Dave Bowser to Chief Operating Officer, leveraging his experience and his team of industry-leading therapeutic leaders to further drive an exceptional customer experience around the globe. Dave joined in 2015 to lead the project management function before leading the newly formed Global Clinical Development (GCD) team. During his tenure, he successfully built a strong organization that has delivered improvements across all business metrics.
Economybizjournals

Yasmin Brizan

Yasmin works to manage both internal and client stakeholder expectations in her role as project manager. Her organizational and interpersonal skills enable her to ensure that progress is made on projects and work is completed successfully in a timely manner while meeting or exceeding client needs.
Redding, CAo2employmentservices.com

HVAC Apprentice

Entry-level HVAC Apprentice to fill an opening with a locally owned and operated HVAC Company in Redding, CA. The ideal candidate will be willing to learn and grow in the HVAC industry. This is a full-time, long-term position with a full benefit package. Requirements of the HVAC Apprentice. Completion of...
Philadelphia, PAjefferson.edu

New Statistics Tool: SAS Joins the Jefferson Libraries Collection

Jefferson Libraries added SAS (Statistical Analysis System) to our software collection. SAS, a powerful statistical software, is used for data analysis and visualization. SAS helps with data management, writing reports and graphics, operations research, and project management. SAS also provides solutions in IT management, human resource management, financial management, business...
Businesshoteltechnologynews.com

Spotlight Interview: Jeff Banaszak, CFO at Creative Dining

Jeff Banaszak is CFO at Creative Dining Services, a food and hospitality company with 2,000 employees in 14 states serving hotels and conference center operations along with other industry sectors. His responsibilities include finance, purchasing and technology. Prior to joining Creative Dining, Jeff held executive positions in finance with Herman Miller and a school system in New Mexico. Jeff is a nationally recognized leader in cloud-based technology and has recently been featured for the redesign of the Creative Dining finance system. Jeff shared his experiences with Creative Dining’s deployment of new technology capabilities, including a cloud financial management solution that streamlines hotel back-office processes and enhances financial visibility and now also works in partnership with a state-of-the-art menu planning and mobile ordering platform.
Softwareaithority.com

Lucid Announces Lucidspark Integration With Smartsheet

Lucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, announced a new integration for its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark, with Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work. The Lucidspark Cards for Smartsheet integration enables agile teams to leverage the power of visuals to take their project planning to the next level....
Businesscaptiveinsurancetimes.com

PMA Companies promotes Derek Hopper

PMA Companies has named Derek Hopper as executive vice president and chief underwriting officer. Hopper will be responsible for leading the underwriting, product management and development, risk control, and corporate marketing areas. In his new role, he will continue to report to John Santulli, president and CEO of PMA Companies.
Businessmonitordaily.com

Boxlight Partners with TEQlease Capital to Launch Customer Financing Program

Boxlight, a provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, partnered with TEQlease Capital to launch Boxlight Financial Services, a financial services program that will help customers such as schools, school districts, companies and other organizations acquire technology. The program will allow customers to lease or finance Boxlight’s Mimio...
Businesschannelvisionmag.com

CRITICALSTART Creates CSO Role; Names VP Sales Operations

CRITICALSTART, a provider of managed detection and response (MDR) services, announced Jordan Mauriello (pictured) has been promoted to the newly initiated role of Chief Security Officer (CSO) and also the appointment of Ron Demers as the company’s new Vice President, Sales Operations (VPSO). This supplement to the leadership builds on CRITICALSTART’s momentum and recent growth experience in addition to the team’s commitment to customers as well as channel partners and strategic alliances.
Mount Juliet, TNhomecaremag.com

Charlotta Nyberg Joins Permobil as CFO

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (June 9, 2021)—Permobil announced that Charlotta Nyberg has been appointed new chief financial officer of the company. Nyberg will be responsible for the financial management of the group and will play a pivotal role in driving sustainable long-term business growth and success through corporate development and profitability management. Specifically, group accounting, group finance, corporate development and group IT will report to the CFO.
Businessaithority.com

Teradata Appoints Claire Bramley As Chief Financial Officer

Mark Culhane to Step Down After Three and a Half Years of Distinguished Service. Teradata the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Claire Bramley as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 14, 2021. Bramley succeeds Mark Culhane, who will be stepping down as CFO on June 13, 2021. To ensure a smooth transition, Culhane will continue to be employed until June 30, 2021. As CFO, Claire will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team, responsible for leading Teradata’s financial organization, information technology, analytics and security, enterprise risk, and enterprise strategic sourcing.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Hub acquires Medicare tech platform

Global insurance brokerage Hub International Limited has acquired the assets of EnterMedicare. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Los Angeles, EnterMedicare has developed a digital platform that helps make Medicare easier to understand, more transparent and more accessible to seniors. The platform establishes a flow of information...
RetailDaily Journal of Commerce

Lenity Architecture taps Gwyn as shareholder

Lee Gwyn is now a shareholder in Lenity Architecture. He succeeds Daniel Roach, who has retired. Gwyn joined the firm as associate architect in 2012 and was promoted to senior manager in 2016. Drawing from a diverse, 30-year architectural background, he brings senior-level expertise to all projects – including medical, office, retail, hospitality and senior housing. Gwyn is licensed in more than 10 states.
Businesshigh-profile.com

Rossi to Head Business Development

Torrington, CT – O&G Industries announced that Christina Oneglia Rossi has been named vice president of business development within the firm’s Building Group. In her new role, Rossi will be focused on driving growth for building construction services throughout the region. For 17 years, she served as project manager within O&G’s Special Projects Group where she focused on healthcare construction projects.
Businessbizjournals

Sarah Schaefer

Senior Vice President – Retail and Digital Operations at Midwest BankCentre. Sarah Schaefer has been named Senior Vice President – Retail and Digital Operations at Midwest BankCentre. In her new role, Schaefer will continue to support the bank’s employees as well as the bank’s customers and communities by continuing to improve and optimize the bank’s processes, products and services. With over 10 years of banking experience, Sarah will apply her knowledge to drive efficiencies and enhance the customer experience.
BusinessGlobeSt.com

Welltower Appoints COO and EVP

TOLEDO, OH – Welltower Inc. has appointed John F. Burkart as EVP and chief operating officer, effective July 19, 2021. Burkart will serve on Welltower’s executive team and investment committee. He will assume leadership responsibilities across the organization, including platform-wide operations, asset and portfolio management, data analytics, research, and joint-venture partnerships.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph Steffes

Joseph Steffes, ASLA, LEED AP has been promoted to Associate Principal. Mr. Steffes joined MESA in 2013 and has over 20 years of professional experience in a variety of markets including higher-education, hospitality, parks, healthcare, and senior living. Joe’s leadership goes beyond design and management of projects. He is recognized for his mentorship of junior staff, and his expertise for a variety of firm-wide needs related to project management, office operations, and technology solutions.