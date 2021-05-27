Ryan Seacrist

Jeff Banaszak is CFO at Creative Dining Services, a food and hospitality company with 2,000 employees in 14 states serving hotels and conference center operations along with other industry sectors. His responsibilities include finance, purchasing and technology. Prior to joining Creative Dining, Jeff held executive positions in finance with Herman Miller and a school system in New Mexico. Jeff is a nationally recognized leader in cloud-based technology and has recently been featured for the redesign of the Creative Dining finance system. Jeff shared his experiences with Creative Dining’s deployment of new technology capabilities, including a cloud financial management solution that streamlines hotel back-office processes and enhances financial visibility and now also works in partnership with a state-of-the-art menu planning and mobile ordering platform.