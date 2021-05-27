Ryan Seacrist
Director of Florida Operations at RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture. RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture has tapped Ryan Seacrist to lead it's newly-opened Orlando office. As Director of Florida Operations, Ryan will be responsible for overall management of the office, including hiring and staff development, financial management, project management, and business development. Ryan is a licensed landscape architect and experienced office leader whose local work includes the Meridian Parks Community, Celebration Island Village, & Victory Pointe Park, among others.www.bizjournals.com