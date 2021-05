Chivalry 2 is heading onto Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on June 8, but for those interested, a free open-beta with cross-play is available between May 27 until June 1. Players will be able to get a first taste of the game ahead of its full release, along with the ability to play against PC and PlayStation users. If you've got a slow download speed and want to make the most of the beta, don't worry, pre-downloading will be live a day early on May 26. It is worth noting that while the beta is free, an Xbox Live Gold membership is required to check it out.