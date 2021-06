Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiates coverage on Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ: WINT) at Outperform, PT $8.00. The analyst comments "Lead candidate istaroxime's potential to fill an important need among higher-risk patients in acute heart failure, the most common cause of hospitalization among the elderly, is amply illustrated by prior clinical trials. Success in a soon-to-start Phase 2b could well set the stage for a lucrative pharma partnership for pivotal development and commercialization, while efficacy in an early cardiogenic shock study (2H21 readout) could pave the way toward accelerated approval for this life-threatening syndrome. Next quarter will see Phase 2 results on synthetic surfactant in COVID-19 patients with lung injury on ventilators. With just a $30M EV, we would expect development progress in any of WINT's programs to spark investor interest."