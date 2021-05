SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests for the outing on the state's largest freshwater lake, Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office told KTVX-TV.