 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Development Manager at RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture. RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture has hired Bob Moser as Business Development Manager for it's newly-opened Orlando office. Bob is responsible for building and nurturing client relationships in the real estate development market and positioning the firm to provide compelling value for planning and landscape architecture services. Bob is also an award-winning journalist, researcher and manager with 12 years of reporting and lead development experience for business news sites.

Businesshotelbusiness.com

People on the move at Chesapeake, Aimbridge and more

Executives in the hospitality industry have taken on new roles. Here’s a look:. Chesapeake Hospitality has promoted Clifford Ferrara to chief commercial officer and Steve Smith to chief strategy officer. Ferrara, the former EVP, sales & revenue generation, assumes direct responsibility for the company’s commercial activities including revenue management, marketing,...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Hub adds financial advisor Brandon Chase to expand private wealth offerings

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced June 7 that it has hired financial advisor Brandon Chase and acquired his book of business. Based in Fort Worth, Chase provides financial and private wealth management and succession planning services. Chase will join Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW) in Hub Texas and help expand its private wealth capabilities.
Businessfinextra.com

Delta Capita appoints Christina Di Nolfo as head of solutions

Delta Capita, a global provider of managed services, technology solutions and consulting, announced that it has appointed Christina Di Nolfo as its new Head of Solutions to focus on driving the client technology solutions proposition. Delta Capita is advancing the firm’s mission to extend its reach within financial services by...
Keene, OHwcbe.org

Recruiting & Retaining Diverse Executives

Diversity recruiting and retention has become a hot topic and yet, many organizations don’t understand the nuances of recruiting and how to navigate the complexities of retention, and ensuring candidates and organizations create the best experiences and mutual success. Eric Douglas Keene joins Maureen to discuss changes occurring in the world of diversity recruiting.
Business425business.com

Bellevue-Based Startup Zenoti Receives $80M Investment; Valuation Reaches $1.5B

Zenoti, a cloud-based software for beauty, wellness, and fitness industries, received an additional $80 million investment less than six months after its Series D funding round. The Bellevue-based company is one of only 10 privately-held startups that are valued at over $1 billion in the Seattle area. It reached unicorn status after raising $160 million in December.
California StateInside Indiana Business

Indy Seed Fund Invests in California Tech Company

INDIANAPOLIS - A California-based Software-as-a-Service startup is receiving an investment from a newly-formed seed fund out of Indianapolis. Emerged Inc. says the undisclosed investment from Round One Capital will be used to scale its platform and further fuel sales and marketing efforts. Emerged says its platform is focused on bringing...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

With New Franchise Openings, Brightway Insurance Expands Into Utah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of announcing two company milestones, Brightway Insurance opened three new franchise locations in May, including its first store in Utah. With the opening of the three new stores, consumers in 25 states now have access to more choice and expert counsel when shopping for insurance.
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Garside Named CUO at Liberty Specialty Markets Bermuda; RSA’s Perry Hired at Hiscox UK’s Art & Private Client Division

This wrap-up of international People Moves details appointments at Liberty Specialty Markets Bermuda and Hiscox UK. A summary of these new hires follows here. Liberty Specialty Markets Bermuda (LSM Bermuda), part of Liberty Mutual Insurance, has appointed Nicholas Garside to the newly created role of chief underwriting officer,. He will...
Personal Financefinextra.com

Nomura selects Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors

Refinitiv today announced that Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors has been chosen by global financial services group Nomura’s International Wealth Management business. It will be used as the strategic platform to drive timely market insights and analytics for its relationship managers and investment advisors across Singapore and Hong Kong. Refinitiv’s...
BusinessDealerscope

Cleer Audio Partners with Zentech for Canadian Distribution

Industry-leading headphone and smart speaker manufacturer, Cleer Audio, is set on worldwide expansion. The company’s latest effort in achieving that goal, announced this week, has been its partnership with Canadian distributor, Zentech. Zentech focuses on Canadian retail and e-commerce, and aims to alleviate market challenges faced by international brands and...
Jobsefinancialcareers.co.uk

Technology Rish & Change Manager

Our client, an ethical financial services firm (ISAs, Family Bonds etc) are looking for a Change and Risk Manager to sit in their Cyber Team and focus on the management of risk on their technology controls. PRINCE 2, risk, cyber, project management, change, cyber, control, CISP, CISM, CRISK. Our client,...
Businesstheexeterdaily.co.uk

Nathan joins Newton Print as Head of Sales and Customer Service

NATHAN Besley has recently been appointed as Head of Sales and Customer Service at an award-winning, family-run, printed packaging company in Devon (June 2021). Nathan’s role involves overseeing daily interactions with key accounts and new clients for Newton Print Ltd, which assists artisan, start-up and SME food/drink businesses perfect their on-pack identity and presence.
Educationoyaop.com

MBA Internship at Microsoft – Summer 2022

Microsoft calls for Internship Opportunities for MBA Students: Marketing in Summer 2022 in Washington, United States of America. The intern will have three major roles: Marketing Communications Managers, Partner/Channel Marketing Manager, and Product Marketing Manager. Brief of Responsibilities. Interns on this MBA Internship at Microsoft will the following responsibilities. Marketing...
Softwaredigitaldealer.com

Unified Office Launches Automotive Dealer Performance Suite at Digital Dealer Conference

Total Connect Now Automotive Performance SuiteTM (TCNAPSTM) Helps Automobile Dealers Dramatically Improve Business Communications, Operations and Customer Service. Unified Office, Inc, a highly innovative managed services provider offering reliable, hybrid cloud-based virtual communications and business analytics to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today at the Digital Dealer conference the launch of their Total Connect Now Automotive Performance SuiteTM (TCNAPSTM) for the automotive industry. TCNAPSTM provides a fully integrated communications service combined with a business analytics system that creates dramatic improvements in automotive sales, customer service, and operations.
Businesschannelvisionmag.com

CRITICALSTART Creates CSO Role; Names VP Sales Operations

CRITICALSTART, a provider of managed detection and response (MDR) services, announced Jordan Mauriello (pictured) has been promoted to the newly initiated role of Chief Security Officer (CSO) and also the appointment of Ron Demers as the company’s new Vice President, Sales Operations (VPSO). This supplement to the leadership builds on CRITICALSTART’s momentum and recent growth experience in addition to the team’s commitment to customers as well as channel partners and strategic alliances.
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: H+K Appoints Zhou to Head New Tech Group in Shanghai

Hill+Knowlton Strategies appoints Cecilia Zhou as senior vice president, to lead the agency’s newly integrated science, technology & internet-based innovation communications practice. Zhou will be based in the firm’s Shanghai office. Most recently, she was special assistant and brand advisor to the CEO of Suning. Previously, she was head of strategy at Ogilvy Discovery team, and has worked at Burson-Marsteller and Ruder Finn. In her new position, Zhou will lead her consolidated practice team to serve multinational and Chinese clients across key technology verticals. “Her appointment marks a key step towards strengthening our capability to create business value for our technology clients thanks to her expertise in communicating B2B technology and consumer facing internet-based solutions,” said H+K China CEO Jun Xu.
RetailDaily Journal of Commerce

Lenity Architecture taps Gwyn as shareholder

Lee Gwyn is now a shareholder in Lenity Architecture. He succeeds Daniel Roach, who has retired. Gwyn joined the firm as associate architect in 2012 and was promoted to senior manager in 2016. Drawing from a diverse, 30-year architectural background, he brings senior-level expertise to all projects – including medical, office, retail, hospitality and senior housing. Gwyn is licensed in more than 10 states.
Businesshigh-profile.com

Rossi to Head Business Development

Torrington, CT – O&G Industries announced that Christina Oneglia Rossi has been named vice president of business development within the firm’s Building Group. In her new role, Rossi will be focused on driving growth for building construction services throughout the region. For 17 years, she served as project manager within O&G’s Special Projects Group where she focused on healthcare construction projects.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Legion Capital Announces FinTech Investing Webinar With Chief Technology Officer J. Bradley Hilton

Free Webinar To Explore Technology in Investing, Blockchain, Smart Contracts and Empowering Investors on June 24, 2021. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX:LGCP), a fintech enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender, today announced that CTO J. Bradley Hilton will be conducting a Financial Technology (FinTech) webinar on June 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the intersection of investing through FinTech, real estate, artificial intelligence in lending and the future of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Legion Capital's vision in the field of FinTech-powered commercial and real estate lending.
EconomyLodging

AAHOA Transitions Leadership, Names Interim CEO

ATLANTA—AAHOA announced that Cecil P. Staton is stepping down as president and CEO. Staton will continue to work with AAHOA’s leadership to ensure an effective transition and the success of ongoing projects and relationships as a consultant to AAHOA leadership. AAHOA Executive Vice President and COO Rachel Humphrey announced that she also will be exiting the association on August 7, 2021. Following the announcements, AAHOA has appointed hotel industry veteran Ken Greene to serve as interim president and CEO.