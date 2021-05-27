People on the Move
Business Development Manager at RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture. RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture has hired Bob Moser as Business Development Manager for it's newly-opened Orlando office. Bob is responsible for building and nurturing client relationships in the real estate development market and positioning the firm to provide compelling value for planning and landscape architecture services. Bob is also an award-winning journalist, researcher and manager with 12 years of reporting and lead development experience for business news sites.www.bizjournals.com