Savor National Doughnut Day With Five-O Donut Co.

There are plenty of holidays that are celebrated with plates full of decadent eats, but is there any day more indulgent than National Doughnut Day?. After Covid-19 dampened its 2020 celebration, Sarasota's Five-O Donut Co. is hoping for a great turnout this year, when doughnuts will be honored on Friday, June 4. All three Five-O locations will be giving away one free simple doughnut per person, and those who place the first 12 individual transactions at each location will be given a free Five-O T-shirt. As if free doughnuts and merch aren't exciting enough, the shops will also be offering specials and ready-to-go grab boxes to keep the lines moving.