Sarasota, FL

Savor National Doughnut Day With Five-O Donut Co.

sarasotamagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of holidays that are celebrated with plates full of decadent eats, but is there any day more indulgent than National Doughnut Day?. After Covid-19 dampened its 2020 celebration, Sarasota's Five-O Donut Co. is hoping for a great turnout this year, when doughnuts will be honored on Friday, June 4. All three Five-O locations will be giving away one free simple doughnut per person, and those who place the first 12 individual transactions at each location will be given a free Five-O T-shirt. As if free doughnuts and merch aren't exciting enough, the shops will also be offering specials and ready-to-go grab boxes to keep the lines moving.

