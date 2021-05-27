newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden Stepped-up Basis Repeal Addressed at Treasury Nominee’s Hearing

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (NAFB) – President Biden’s nominee for Treasury’s tax policy chief got asked about Biden’s proposal to end the stepped-up basis on family farms and replace it with a capital gains transfer tax. Lily Lawrence Batchelder appeared before the Senate Finance Committee and was quickly confronted with President Biden’s...

www.newsdakota.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Treasury#Stepped Up Basis#U S Senate#President Biden#Gop Senate#Tax Policy#Treasury Nominee#Usmca#Nafb#Hearing#Lawmakers#Capital Gains Tax#Iowa Gop#U S Retaliatory Duties#U S Complaints#Carry Over Basis#D C#Agreed To Access#Ambassador#Dairy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsTimes Daily

Democrats step up pressure on Biden on Israel-Hamas battles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his envoy reached out to Palestinian and regional Arab leaders Tuesday on a ninth day of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rockets, while some House Democrats split on whether to step up pressure for a cease-fire and for more forceful U.S. diplomacy to end the fighting.
Congress & Courtswealthmanagement.com

Are Retroactive Stepped-Up Income Tax Basis Proposals Constitutional?

As most estate planners are aware by now, tax bills have been introduced by U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Chris Van Hollen and others which, when aggregated, essentially eliminate every significant estate-planning tool or advantage advisors and their clients currently possess, including an historically high estate and gift tax exemption, stepped-up income tax basis at death and minority interest discounts. And as part of his American Families Plan (AFP), President Joe Biden has proposed a substantial curtailment on stepped-up income tax basis at death.
PharmaceuticalsGillette News Record

Biden's failing miserably at addressing concerns from the vaccine hesitant

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s covid-19 vaccination effort is faltering. Just 37.8% of Americans have received both doses — well short of President Joe Biden’s 70% goal — and the vaccination rate in the United States has slowed from its April peak. We’ve now reached the point where everyone eager to get their shot has gotten it. The challenge has shifted from ensuring supply meets demand to creating demand by convincing vaccine-hesitant Americans to get their shots.
U.S. PoliticsWDEL 1150AM

Stepping on the “Stepped-Up Basis” rule

It’s a bit odd when the party claiming to be for everyone – the Democratic Party – wants to eliminate a law from 1954 that benefits almost all Americans. But here we are. President Biden, along with Democrats in the House and Senate, want to eliminate the “stepped-up basis rule”...
U.S. Politicsmasspeaceaction.org

Biden’s Initial Steps in the Middle East Are Positive, But Not Enough

There is some good, if tentative, news regarding the Biden administration’s changes in Middle East policy that may lead to a long-term decrease in the US military footprint and may lessen the threat of new armed conflicts in the region. (Unfortunately, it appears that a significant motivation for these policies is the determination to concentrate US military power for confrontation with China in the Western Pacific.)
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on Biden's proposed budget

* U.S. 7-year auction shows strong outcome * U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected * U.S. Q1 GDP growth rate rises * NY Fed's reverse repo hits record volume of $485.3 bln (Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Thursday, bolstered by a New York Times report saying President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022, the largest spending since the second world war, fueling supply concerns. Yields, though, came off a little bit after another strong auction of U.S. 7-year notes. Treasury also auctioned 2-year and 5-year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday, yielding robust results as well. The 7-year note picked up a yield of 1.285%, compared with a when-issued or expected rate of 1.294% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was 2.41, higher than the 2.26 average analysts said. Analysts said the 7-year note benefited from a selloff in Treasuries that set it up nicely for the auction. "The initial selloff in Treasuries was attributed to this morning's budget headlines and the increase in rates left a solid intraday concession for 7s," said Ben Jeffery, rates strategist at BMO in a note after the auction. Investors typically sell Treasuries ahead of a note or bond sale to push yields higher so they can buy them at a lower price in a move called supply concession. The selloff ahead of the auction accelerated after news of Biden's proposed budget for next year. The budget figure suggested the U.S. government will be running deficits of more than $1.3 trillion through the next decade, according to the report. The report weighed on Treasury prices because it means the government would have to flood the market with more debt to finance the budget. "That budget is just way too much. How do you even finance that going forward?" said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings. "That's what the market is struggling with and was quite surprised by it." Thursday's data on U.S. jobless claims and first-quarter gross domestic product growth rate also helped lift Treasury yields. Both reports showed the U.S. economy was on a stable path to recovery from the pandemic. Initial jobless claims dropped more than expected last week to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 for the week ended May 22, compared with 444,000 the prior week. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020. A separate report confirmed U.S. economic growth advanced in the first quarter at a 6.4% annualized rate, the government's second estimate for the period, unchanged from the estimate reported last month and following a 4.3% growth rate in the fourth quarter. In late afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.607% from 1.574% late on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year yields were also up 2.288% from Wednesday's 2.26%. Post-auction, U.S. 7-year yields were up at 1.259% , compared with 1.23% on Wednesday. In the repurchase market, the Federal Reserve's reverse repo facility attracted record volume of $485.3 on Thursday. Bigger banks and other financial institutions have increasingly turned to the Fed for reverse repos to park excess cash. May 27 Thursday 3:29PM New York / 1929 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-245/256 0.1466 0.000 Three-year note 99-214/256 0.3056 0.003 Five-year note 99-176/256 0.8139 0.016 Seven-year note 99-240/256 1.2594 0.029 10-year note 100-40/256 1.6079 0.034 20-year bond 100-212/256 2.1985 0.028 30-year bond 101-232/256 2.2867 0.027 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.00 0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)
Congress & Courtssafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Nominee to head OSHA pressed on ETS for COVID-19 during Senate hearing

Washington — OSHA’s potential emergency temporary standard on COVID-19 and a similar ETS issued in November by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, also known as Cal/OSHA, were – as expected – the major topics discussed during Doug Parker’s confirmation hearing May 27 before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Presidential Electionwhitehousedossier.com

Biden ATF nominee would ban the AR-15

Possibly the most popular gun in American. David Chipman, President Biden’s nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Wednesday that he supports banning the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, one of the most popular guns in America. In his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Mr....
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Biden budget proposes repealing raft of tax benefits for fossil fuel producers

Treasury says the incentives distort market, risk energy security. Senate Finance advances clean energy bill with similar repeals. US President Joseph Biden proposed eliminating a slew of tax benefits for oil, natural gas, and coal producers in favor of electric vehicle and other low-carbon energy alternatives as part of his $6 trillion budget for the next fiscal year.
Congress & Courtsdtnpf.com

Concerns Persist Over Capital Gains and Stepped-up Basis Plans

Agricultural groups and Republican members of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee are continuing to challenge the Biden administration proposal to increase capital-gains taxes and eliminate stepped-up basis for inherited assets. A coalition, the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition, with 115 of its member groups signed onto a letter this week...
Congress & Courtscachevalleydaily.com

GOP senators thwart Capitol Hill riot commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the support of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Senate Republicans narrowly defeated an effort to begin the process of impaneling a national commission to investigate the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Despite promises that the proposed investigation would be a non-partisan effort, Republicans condemned the proposal...