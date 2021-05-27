Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Mission: Impossible’

By Mark Graham
Decider
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMission: Impossible exploded into movie theaters on Memorial Day weekend in 1996, 25 years ago this week. The movie potently combined A-list star wattage (Tom Cruise near his apex of movie superstardom), auteur-driven action set pieces (courtesy of director Brian De Palma), and beloved yet highly malleable IP (the original M:I television show ran for 7 seasons), which served as a template for how to make an international four-quadrant blockbuster franchise — one that’s still spinning off exciting sequels all these years later. It’s no slander to the excellent Fallout or Ghost Protocol to say that the original film remains the best in the series, due in large part to its brilliant (yet eternally confusing) screenplay penned by David Koepp and Robert Towne. Let’s pour one out for Emilio Estevez, though; he missed out on many, many big paydays after being brutally staked in the eyesocket in the franchise’s very first scene.

decider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Emilio Estevez
Person
David Koepp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theaters#Film Star#Mission#Exciting Sequels#Movie Superstardom#Set Pieces#De Palma#Auteur Driven Action#Fallout#Television Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mission: Impossible 7 Director Christopher McQuarrie Responds After Casting Rumors Swirl

Fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise will have a lot to look forward to when Mission: Impossible 7 comes along next summer. We've seen Tom Cruise riding motorcycles off mountains and fighting on trains. New stars like Hayley Atwell will be joining the cast and characters from past films will be making big returns. There's a lot we still don't know about what the next two Mission: Impossible movies will bring us, but one thing we apparently do know is that the movies will not include a massive star of Bollywood.
MoviesEscapist Magazine

Mission: Impossible Is 25 Years Old: Its Big Twist Would Cause Outrage Today

The first film in the Mission: Impossible franchise was released 25 years ago this May. Brian De Palma’s Mission: Impossible is a fascinating cultural artifact, particularly when examined through the lens of the quarter-century of popular culture that has followed. Mission: Impossible was, of course, an adaptation of the classic television series, which ran for seven seasons on CBS from 1966 through to 1973. However, it was a bold franchise reboot, relaunching an existing property in a thrilling and provocative way that would never be tolerated today.
MoviesScreenrant.com

Mission: Impossible Deepfake Makes Bruce Campbell Ethan Hunt

Mission: Impossible deepfake replaces Tom Cruise with Bruce Campbell as Ethan Hunt. Campbell became a B-movie icon thanks to his roles in movies like The Evil Dead and its follow-ups Evil Dead 2: Dead By Dawn and Army of Darkness. More recently, the actor returned to the world of the Evil Dead for the TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead.
Moviesfoxwilmington.com

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ halts filming after positive coronavirus test

“Mission: Impossible 7” has halted filming after at least one production member tested positive for coronavirus. A source close to the production told The Hollywood Reporter that filming will be stopped for 14 days. It is unclear how many people tested positive for coronavirus. “We have temporarily halted production on...
EntertainmentGreenwichTime

'F9' Is Cannes Film Festival's Mystery Blockbuster (EXCLUSIVE)

“F9,” the latest installment of Universal’s action-packed “Fast & Furious” franchise, is the teased “planetary blockbuster” heading to the Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned. Starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez, the highly anticipated movie is already a major international B.O. milestone, having grossed over $250 million worldwide,...
Moviesfiz-x.com

Director Steven Soderbergh’s 1955-Set Heist Film NO SUDDEN MOVE Trailer

HBO Max has unveiled the first trailer for director Steven Soderbergh’s new heist crime thriller No Sudden Move. The movie has an amazing ensemble cast that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, and Julia Fox. The new movie...
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

First Look at Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’ Movie Starring Cate Blanchett

Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub wub wub wub wub wub wub. DROP! Wub wub wub wub. The off the rails loot-driven space-western game franchise is critically acclaimed and a commercial success. More than 45 million copies have been sold and its net revenue is over $1 billion – making it one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time. So, it’s natural that it gets a live-action movie adaptation. That choice always goes well.
Movies/Film

Five Horror Movies to Watch After ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. The latest entry in the franchise changes up the formula a bit, turning into a kind of procedural as Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate a scary mystery, X-Files-style. If you’ve watched The Devil Made Me Do It and are looking for some similar horror movies that aren’t part of the Conjuring franchise, I’m here to help. Here are five horror movies to watch after The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and where you can stream them.
Movieshowtogeek.com

The 10 Best Movies on Netflix

Netflix is packed with so many movies, from studio releases to the service’s original productions, that it can be daunting to figure out what to watch. Get started with 10 of the best movies you can stream on Netflix. The Best Movies on Netflix. Crimson Peak. Director Guillermo del Toro...
Moviesramascreen.com

Voltage Pictures Acquires Renny Harlin’s Horror Thriller REFUGE Starring Jason Flemyng

I’ve received this press release announcing that Voltage Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to Renny Harlin’s new horror-thriller “Refuge” starring Jason Flemyng and Raza Jaffrey. Principal photography is currently underway in Bulgaria. Voltage will introduce to buyers ahead of the upcoming Marche du Film. Check out further details here below!
Moviesfilm-book.com

INFINITE (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Mark Wahlberg & Chiwetel Ejiofor Have Been Reincarnated and Enemies for Centuries

Paramount+ has released the second and final movie trailer for Infinite (2021). Antoine Fuqua‘s Infinite stars Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, Dylan O’Brien, Wallis Day, Tom Hughes, Kae Alexander, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Joana Ribeiro, Lili Rich, and Raffiella Chapman. Ian Shorr...
MoviesThe Hollywood Reporter

Turner Classic Movies ‘Plot Thickens’ Podcast Takes on Lucille Ball

Fabled comedienne Lucille Ball will be the subject of the third installment of the Turner Classic Movies podcast The Plot Thickens, hosted by Ben Mankiewicz, it was announced Wednesday. The 10-episode Ball podcast will premiere in October and feature more than 50 new interviews in an examination of her life,...
MoviesNew Haven Register

Eiza Gonzalez to Star in Thriller 'Wolf Country'

Described as a “muscular thriller” in the vein of the 2016 Jeff Bridges Western “Hell or High Water,” the film centers on a young deputy shunned by her entire community after she uncovers a large drug haul that implicates the town’s beloved sheriff, who also happens to be her father. When he escapes custody and flees into the rugged Colorado wilderness, his daughter must face the very man who taught her everything about right and wrong to bring him to justice.
MoviesMovieWeb

Full Infinite Trailer Teases Mark Wahlberg Vs. Chiwetel Ejiofor Fight on Paramount+ This June

It's Mark Wahlberg versus Chiwetel Ejiofor in the second and likely final trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ sci-fi action flick, Infinite. The pair will punch, shoot and chase each other throughout the movie as members of an elite group who are able to master skills through reincarnation, with the story beginning with the lonely Evan McCauley discovering that his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives.
TV & VideosDecider

No, That’s Not Mephisto in ‘Loki’

Pretty much since the second Disney+ launched their Marvel series, one name has been on fans’ lips: Mephisto. The devil incarnate (or at least, one of them) from Marvel Comics is an uber-bad who potentially could rival Thanos (Josh Brolin) himself. But in case you wondering if Mephisto appeared in the Loki series premiere, the answer is a definitive “no.”