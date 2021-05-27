Turf Being Installed Inside New RDR Arena, Rentals Soon to Follow

Crme de la crme A-listPrime As a picture is worth a thousand words, please enjoy a plethora of surprises as you peruse the spectacular photos attached. Also please review the attached Feature Sheet narrating the unique Efficiencies, Fortifications, Comforts, Design & Style features which are too numerous to fit within this narrative. An Elite Caliber Custom Home in Pensacolas Historic North Hill Subdivision, perfectly placed minutes to Downtown Pensacola & the worlds whitest Beaches. If you are seeking the sparkle of a new home built to the standards of North Hills Historic District w ultra-high quality finishes & enhanced construction & efficiency standards resulting in substantial insurance & energy savings, look no further. Although new in 2017, the Historic appeal begins as you enter the grand foyer w its high ceilings & welcoming center stairwell. Some Signature features are: Muted Cocoa Concrete Stained flooring at the 1st level, large double pane low e impact windows, tongue & groove wood ceilings at all porches , Quartz countertops, 10 inch baseboards and crown molding throughout, Custom capped door headers and windows w wood casings at all windows spray foam insulation, double pane low-e impact windows; high definition dimensional roof w secondary water resistance system. The enhanced floorplan provides 4453 SF of climate controlled space consisting of: 3 large bedrooms at the main residence w rear office suite, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, a multi-purpose room the use as you choose whether artist studio or nursery or bunkroom, butlers pantry, formal dining, breakfast room, Theatre / Bar room, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, 1441 SF of covered porch & covered balcony space connecting the convenient 484 SF in-law or apartment suite & larger 484 SF 2 car garage. Soaring ceiling heights abound w 12 ft ceiling heights at the 1st living level & 10 ft ceiling heights at the upper floor all on a low maintenance smaller sized city home site. By appointment...