Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sartell, MN

Turf Being Installed Inside New RDR Arena, Rentals Soon to Follow

By Alex Svejkovsky
Posted by 
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SARTELL -- It won't be long now before the first practices will be held inside the new Sartell hockey arena. The turf is being installed inside Regional Diagnostic Radiology (RDR) Arena this week. Sartell Youth Rec Center President Brian Zimny says once the turf is finished they can start renting...

1390granitecitysports.com
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
126
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sartell, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Sartell, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Office Space#Conference Rooms#Sartell Youth Rec Center#Turf Rental#Multiple Locker Rooms#October#November#Winter#Facility Naming Rights#March#January#April#Fall#Hockey#Button#Mid June#Athletes#New Rdr Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Prescott Valley, AZSignalsAZ

Help Name New Events Turf Park in Downtown Prescott Valley

Want to help name the new events turf park in Prescott Valley?. Fain Signature Group recently opened a new events park located in Prescott Valley’s Town Center (2990 Park Avenue, Prescott Valley, Arizona), at no cost to the Town. The new recreation area is total of 12,000 square feet of premium turf grass enclosed by a 6’ foot rod iron fence and completed with evening string lights and a portable stage. The events park will be open to the public for entertainment, concerts, and plays as well as for relaxing or playing a game with friends and family (no pets please). FSG is also developing an events park rental program with Talking Glass Media (TGM). TGM on behalf of Fain will be providing booking of the events park for outdoor private parties, corporate socials, picnics, birthdays, public concerts and more. In the near future, FSG will be adding games like cornhole and other fixed activities for the public to enjoy.
Prescott Valley, AZSignalsAZ

Prescott Valley’s Parke Place Rental Homes 78% Leased, New Turf Park Opening May 28th Town Center

Amazing things are taking place in Prescott Valley. Downtown’s only single family rental homes, Parke Place, are now almost 78% leased up, with just 32 rentals remaining. Additionally, downtown is getting a new destination for family events and entertainment with a new 12,000 square foot outdoor turf park, complete with premium turf, string lights, portable staging, and rod-iron gates. Best of all, the outdoor turf park is open to the public for enjoyment (no pets) and you’ll be able to schedule your special family or corporate event with park management (more info soon on this). Check out the first concert happening on the new turf park Friday, May 28th, 630pm >> HERE <<. That’s not all! Downtown Prescott Valley is now home to Alliance Home Improvement Center on Glassford Hill Road. New homes, new park, and a new home improvement center all within walking distance to one another right in downtown Prescott Valley, AZ!
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Apex Arenas’ leaver penalties temporarily disabled following reports of unwarranted punishments

A number of Apex Legends players reported 10-minute abandon penalties for leaving finished Arenas matches. And Respawn has a temporary solution. Today's small update temporarily disabled leaver penalties in Arenas, with a fix for the issue scheduled for "later this week," according to the Respawn Twitter account. Director of communications Ryan Rigney further explained the bug, saying it "had to do with game logic after everyone on the opposing Arenas team left the match."
Titusville, PATitusville Herald

Carter Field of dreams; work continues on new turf

Since it opened in 1880, Titusville’s Carter Field hasn’t changed much. John Heisman played on the hallowed ground when he was a student, and the field’s grass was where he first learned his love of the game. That grass was removed last week to make way for the new look...
Real Estatelevinrinkerealty.com

902 N Spring St

Crme de la crme A-listPrime As a picture is worth a thousand words, please enjoy a plethora of surprises as you peruse the spectacular photos attached. Also please review the attached Feature Sheet narrating the unique Efficiencies, Fortifications, Comforts, Design & Style features which are too numerous to fit within this narrative. An Elite Caliber Custom Home in Pensacolas Historic North Hill Subdivision, perfectly placed minutes to Downtown Pensacola & the worlds whitest Beaches. If you are seeking the sparkle of a new home built to the standards of North Hills Historic District w ultra-high quality finishes & enhanced construction & efficiency standards resulting in substantial insurance & energy savings, look no further. Although new in 2017, the Historic appeal begins as you enter the grand foyer w its high ceilings & welcoming center stairwell. Some Signature features are: Muted Cocoa Concrete Stained flooring at the 1st level, large double pane low e impact windows, tongue & groove wood ceilings at all porches , Quartz countertops, 10 inch baseboards and crown molding throughout, Custom capped door headers and windows w wood casings at all windows spray foam insulation, double pane low-e impact windows; high definition dimensional roof w secondary water resistance system. The enhanced floorplan provides 4453 SF of climate controlled space consisting of: 3 large bedrooms at the main residence w rear office suite, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, a multi-purpose room the use as you choose whether artist studio or nursery or bunkroom, butlers pantry, formal dining, breakfast room, Theatre / Bar room, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, 1441 SF of covered porch & covered balcony space connecting the convenient 484 SF in-law or apartment suite & larger 484 SF 2 car garage. Soaring ceiling heights abound w 12 ft ceiling heights at the 1st living level & 10 ft ceiling heights at the upper floor all on a low maintenance smaller sized city home site. By appointment...
Mankato, MNPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Rox Fall in Season Opener 3-1 at Mankato

The St. Cloud Rox lost their season opener 3-1 at Mankato to the Moon Dogs Wednesday night. The Moon Dogs scored all 3 of their runs in the 3rd inning with 2 of them coming on a 2-run home run from Cole Andavolgyi. St. Cloud scored their lone run in the 7th inning on a sacrifice fly from Tyson Fisher. Johnny Dow threw 6 innings with 3 earned runs allowed to take the loss for St. Cloud.