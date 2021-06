Reopening Stocks Are On The Rise, Here’s 3 To Have In Focus. With investors figuring out which stocks to buy now amidst the current frenzy of stock market news, consumer stocks stand out. Indeed, the consumer industry as a whole would be in a good position to benefit from the economy recovering now. Evidently, a key factor to consider would be the current state of the labor market. Throughout May, private payrolls gained by 978,000, beating consensus estimates of 680,000 by a landslide. Now, this would mark the largest increase in this figure since June 2020. When you couple this with initial jobless claims falling to an all-time low, things could be looking up for consumer stocks now.