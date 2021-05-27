Determine Your Ideal Mindset for Triathlon Success

Scott Bay was a good collegiate swimmer, but not great. “I was going to round out the relay when someone got sick,” the 52-year-old, from his home in Daytona Beach, Fl., tells The Manual. But when he left the competitive side of the sport behind in the mid-’80s, he found another in which he could dominate: triathlons. Even in his less-than-Olympic shape, he found himself first out of the open water swims, and thanks to a cat-3 cycling certification, he more than held his own on the bike. “I run like a pregnant elephant,” he says, joking that by race’s end, old ladies were passing him. But once he crossed that finishing tape and began talking with his fellow competitors, they’d begin grilling him: How do I get better at swimming? “Well, it’s funny you say that,” he says. “I’d be happy to help.”