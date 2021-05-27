Cancel
Milton, GA

New Milton Famers Market bringing locally grown produce to downtown Crabapple

By Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay @NouryehNeighbor
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

The new Milton Farmers Market in downtown Crabapple will bring fresh, select offerings and a sought-after bucolic experience to a city that takes pride in its rural heritage. Starting June 2, the Market will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the city of Milton's Broadwell Pavilion at 12615 Broadwell Road. Having it mid-week gives this particular market the pick of top-notch vendors as well as potential shoppers — all of whom might be otherwise busy on weekends.

www.mdjonline.com
