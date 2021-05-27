'Looking Ahead' Theatre Talk with Alexander Thomas
What an extremely humble, grateful, and appreciative man is artist Alexander Thomas. Just before lockdown, I had the chance to see his Dora Award winning performance in Toronto’s Coal Mine Theatre’s outstanding and terrific production of Stephen Guirguis’ ‘Between Riverside and Crazy.’ Absolutely magnificent production all round. I was hooked right from the beginning of the production and didn’t want to make any notes in my book as I did not want to miss a thing.www.onstageblog.com