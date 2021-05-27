'Looking Ahead' Theatre Talk with Alexander Thomas

Okay. I’ll say it. I don’t want to live in New York City. Ever. I do not feel the magical pull that so many theatre people say they feel. And trust me, I’ve tried! Is it super fun to visit? Absolutely. Do I love (and deeply miss) seeing Broadway shows on the rare occasions when I can afford to go into the city? Definitely. But I truly can’t imagine myself being happy in NYC. And luckily for me, that’s okay!