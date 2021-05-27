"I want to keep metal alive": Meet the influencers bringing metal to a new generation

It's a busy week for new music, and in the heavier corner of the world, we got the great new Yautja album this week, as well as the not-heavy but definitely great album from Have Heart offshoot Fiddlehead, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases. Also head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new Nadja, Esoctrilihum, Monster Magnet, An Autumn for Crippled Children, Robots of the Ancient World, and more. We also got the first new single from Killswitch Engage offshoot Times of Grace in a decade, plus songs from Wristmeetrazor, Vouna, Hooded Menace, The HIRS Collective, and more. Read on for all the metal and hardcore we posted this week...